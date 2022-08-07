Read full article on original website
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters
As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
PANDEMIC PERK: Student loan freeze gave borrowers unexpected benefits
Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by researchers from the Center for Microeconomic Data. According to its findings, the credit scores of subprime borrowers – those with scores below 620...
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
Manhattan rents hit record high for the sixth month in a row
Median rent for an apartment in Manhattan climbed to $4,150 a month in July. It is up 2.5% from June. The average rent, which crossed over the $5,000 a month threshold last month, also hit a record high. August is the final month of the annual peak rental season. While...
Jobless claims rise to highest level in 2022
Claims for unemployment benefits rose to 262,000 last week. That is above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000. Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid, rose slightly to 1.428 million for the week ended July 30. One year ago, nearly 12.96 million Americans were...
FED is creating the next recession..
FED is causing us to focus only on its short term interest rate. It's mostly about the FED stop purchasing long term bonds, and letting the free market decide what is the rate. FED is creating the next recession... It is AMAZING that almost no one is paying attention to this.
Colorado will no longer charge sales tax on diapers and menstrual products. Here are other states with similar tax breaks
In the U.S., 14 states do not charge sales tax on diapers and menstrual products. Colorado is the latest to grant an exemption for these items.
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
American attitudes about whether it’s a good time to buy a home just hit the lowest level in a decade, another sign of a slowdown in the housing market
The percentage of respondents who said it’s a bad time to buy a home increased from 75% to 76%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.99% as of Aug. 4. 67% of respondents expected mortgage rates to go up. The purchase sentiment index “has declined steadily for much of the...
Your local housing market just shifted
These 57 housing markets saw inventory jump by over 200%. That includes Idaho Falls (387% uptick) and Ogden (372% uptick).
