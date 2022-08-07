Self-made millionaire Bethenny Frankel: The most successful people have an 'unstoppable nature' that separates them from others

Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
This CEO developed what's been dubbed Asia's Tesla of scooters. Here are his top tips
Gogoro's CEO is no stranger to creativity — he was involved in the ideation for Microsoft's Xbox and Windows XP. He shares with CNBC his tips for innovation.
I Loaned My Parents Money, But They Won't Talk To Me About When They'll Pay Me Back. What Should I Do?
"I don't know how to ask for my money back without upsetting them."
Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?
Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
Forget Gatekeeping — Tell Us How You Make Your Family's "Secret" Recipe That Everyone's Obsessed With
Let your family dish live on, outside of your bloodline.
Netflix’s bad year just got worse as Disney+ passes it in streaming subscribers
"Disney is gaining market share when Netflix is struggling to add more subscribers," Investing.com analyst Haris Anwar said. "Disney has still more room to grow in international markets where it’s rolling out its service fast and adding new customers."
4 Reasons to Apply for Inc.'s Best in Business 2022 Awards
It's not only what you do in business that matters, but also how you do it. Now's your chance to tell your story--and prove that your company is the best in its business.
Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketforce cut about 9% of staff in reorganization strategy
Kenyan retail B2B and end-to-end distribution platform Marketforce laid off a chunk of its workforce in July, according to sources familiar with the matter. In an email sent from Marketforce CEO Tesh Mbaabu and obtained by TechCrunch, the layoffs were a part of a reorganization strategy in Kenya, one of its five markets which include […]
This CEO Is Going Viral On LinkedIn For Posting A Selfie While Crying After Laying People Off, And People Have Verrrry Strong Feelings About It
"This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share..."
Whole Foods CEO John Mackey 'concerned' that 'socialists are taking over'
Whole Foods co-founder and exiting CEO John Mackey has said he is “deeply concerned’ that “socialists are taking over” the country. “They’re marching through the institutions — they’'re taking everything over,” he told Reason magazine. “It looks like they’ve taken over...
Using options to trend follow indices
The cheapest and easiest way to leverage you exposure to the stock market is to buy deep in the money call LEAPS. When S&P 500 drops below that SMA, move to government bonds (unlevered) Using options to trend follow indices is also a good strategy. How exactly would I carry...
