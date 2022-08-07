Read full article on original website
Related
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
biztoc.com
Sneak Peek: Hawaiian Airlines Dreamliner Is On
Hawaiian Airlines to introduce new widebody A330-200 planes. The planes will add a new level of comfort and luxury. They will also have better fuel economy, and the potential for longer distance flights. Not to mention blazing-fast, free Starlink satellite WiFi. Hawaiian has firm orders for 10 planes with flatbeds...
biztoc.com
PANDEMIC PERK: Student loan freeze gave borrowers unexpected benefits
Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by researchers from the Center for Microeconomic Data. According to its findings, the credit scores of subprime borrowers – those with scores below 620...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
'Historic but underutilized' Choteau's Landing could be transformed with $1.2 billion project
Choteau’s Landing has sat largely unused in Downtown, just south of the Arch. A new proposal seeks to transform the area into a residential and entertainment district with high rises, restaurants and more.
biztoc.com
Manhattan rents hit record high for the sixth month in a row
Median rent for an apartment in Manhattan climbed to $4,150 a month in July. It is up 2.5% from June. The average rent, which crossed over the $5,000 a month threshold last month, also hit a record high. August is the final month of the annual peak rental season. While...
biztoc.com
India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead
"The optimism came on the back of a US consumer inflation rate that eased in July after hitting the peak a month before," Prashanth Tapse, a research analyst at Mehta Equities, said. The post India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead appeared first on Asia Financial.
RELATED PEOPLE
biztoc.com
Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?
Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
biztoc.com
Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketforce cut about 9% of staff in reorganization strategy
Kenyan retail B2B and end-to-end distribution platform Marketforce laid off a chunk of its workforce in July, according to sources familiar with the matter. In an email sent from Marketforce CEO Tesh Mbaabu and obtained by TechCrunch, the layoffs were a part of a reorganization strategy in Kenya, one of its five markets which include […]
biztoc.com
This CEO developed what's been dubbed Asia's Tesla of scooters. Here are his top tips
Gogoro's CEO is no stranger to creativity — he was involved in the ideation for Microsoft's Xbox and Windows XP. He shares with CNBC his tips for innovation.
biztoc.com
Colorado will no longer charge sales tax on diapers and menstrual products. Here are other states with similar tax breaks
In the U.S., 14 states do not charge sales tax on diapers and menstrual products. Colorado is the latest to grant an exemption for these items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Jobless claims rise to highest level in 2022
Claims for unemployment benefits rose to 262,000 last week. That is above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000. Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid, rose slightly to 1.428 million for the week ended July 30. One year ago, nearly 12.96 million Americans were...
biztoc.com
4 Reasons to Apply for Inc.'s Best in Business 2022 Awards
It's not only what you do in business that matters, but also how you do it. Now's your chance to tell your story--and prove that your company is the best in its business.
biztoc.com
FED is creating the next recession..
FED is causing us to focus only on its short term interest rate. It's mostly about the FED stop purchasing long term bonds, and letting the free market decide what is the rate. FED is creating the next recession... It is AMAZING that almost no one is paying attention to this.
biztoc.com
American attitudes about whether it’s a good time to buy a home just hit the lowest level in a decade, another sign of a slowdown in the housing market
The percentage of respondents who said it’s a bad time to buy a home increased from 75% to 76%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.99% as of Aug. 4. 67% of respondents expected mortgage rates to go up. The purchase sentiment index “has declined steadily for much of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Stock futures nudge higher as investors brace for July inflation report
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 68 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures added 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. The moves come after the S&P 500 and NasDAQ fell for a third straight day on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite led the declines, falling 1.19%. Economists expect the report...
biztoc.com
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
biztoc.com
A COVID vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S
Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for the quarter, far below analyst expectations of $1.02 billion. The company also halved its revenue forecast and now expects sales for 2022 to fall between $2 billion and $2.3 billion, instead of the $4 billion to $5 billion it predicted earlier this year.
Comments / 0