ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
biztoc.com

Sneak Peek: Hawaiian Airlines Dreamliner Is On

Hawaiian Airlines to introduce new widebody A330-200 planes. The planes will add a new level of comfort and luxury. They will also have better fuel economy, and the potential for longer distance flights. Not to mention blazing-fast, free Starlink satellite WiFi. Hawaiian has firm orders for 10 planes with flatbeds...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
biztoc.com

PANDEMIC PERK: Student loan freeze gave borrowers unexpected benefits

Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by researchers from the Center for Microeconomic Data. According to its findings, the credit scores of subprime borrowers – those with scores below 620...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
biztoc.com

Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Manhattan rents hit record high for the sixth month in a row

Median rent for an apartment in Manhattan climbed to $4,150 a month in July. It is up 2.5% from June. The average rent, which crossed over the $5,000 a month threshold last month, also hit a record high. August is the final month of the annual peak rental season. While...
MANHATTAN, KS
biztoc.com

India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead

"The optimism came on the back of a US consumer inflation rate that eased in July after hitting the peak a month before," Prashanth Tapse, a research analyst at Mehta Equities, said. The post India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead appeared first on Asia Financial.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
biztoc.com

Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?

Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium#Mining Equipment#Business Industry#Linus Business
biztoc.com

Jobless claims rise to highest level in 2022

Claims for unemployment benefits rose to 262,000 last week. That is above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000. Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid, rose slightly to 1.428 million for the week ended July 30. One year ago, nearly 12.96 million Americans were...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

FED is creating the next recession..

FED is causing us to focus only on its short term interest rate. It's mostly about the FED stop purchasing long term bonds, and letting the free market decide what is the rate. FED is creating the next recession... It is AMAZING that almost no one is paying attention to this.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
biztoc.com

Stock futures nudge higher as investors brace for July inflation report

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 68 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures added 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. The moves come after the S&P 500 and NasDAQ fell for a third straight day on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite led the declines, falling 1.19%. Economists expect the report...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?

Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022

Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy