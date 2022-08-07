ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Second suspect charged for murder at Tampa's IQ Apartments

TAMPA, Fla. - A second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex last month. Deputies were called on the afternoon of Friday, July 22 after someone reported a man had been shot in the parking lot of IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
fox13news.com

Dade City officer-involved shooting reported near Dollar General

DADE CITY, Fla. - An officer-involved shooting investigation is taking place at a Dollar General in Dade City. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Pasco County deputies are at the scene of a Dollar General at the corner of Payne Road and U.S. Highway 98. The Pasco County Sheriff's...
10 Tampa Bay

Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
cw34.com

Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
thegabber.com

Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard

A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
