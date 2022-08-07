Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Second suspect charged for murder at Tampa's IQ Apartments
TAMPA, Fla. - A second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex last month. Deputies were called on the afternoon of Friday, July 22 after someone reported a man had been shot in the parking lot of IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect In Tampa Indicted
TAMPA, Fla. – Johnny Flores, 43, Tampa, has been charged with three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm. If convicted, Flores faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each of the robbery
2nd man arrested in connection with murder of man outside Tampa apartment: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man outside of a Tampa apartment complex last month.
Deputies searching for alleged gunman near Gandy Beach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. At this time, the alleged shooter...
‘Meth is legal now,’ St. Pete man tells police before arrest
A transient St. Petersburg man had no luck convincing police that meth was legal after he was caught trying to light a glass pipe in an alleyway, according to arrest documents.
fox13news.com
Dade City officer-involved shooting reported near Dollar General
DADE CITY, Fla. - An officer-involved shooting investigation is taking place at a Dollar General in Dade City. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Pasco County deputies are at the scene of a Dollar General at the corner of Payne Road and U.S. Highway 98. The Pasco County Sheriff's...
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
cw34.com
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
“Do You Want Me To Hit You?” Dunedin Preschool Teacher Arrested Punching 4-Year-Old
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Wednesday at approximately 12:52 p.m., deputies arrested a preschool teacher for child abuse of a student. Deputies responded to Kindercare Learning Center, located at 1990 Main Street in Dunedin, after reports of a child abuse in progress. During the course
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
Police say an argument between the two escalated into meat slinging.
wild941.com
Tampa Man Released From Jail Tries Breaking Into 3 Cars In Jail Parking Lot
A Tampa man that bailed out of the Pinellas County jail Sunday tried to then break into three different sheriff’s officer vehicles parked at that same jail! He said, he thought the keys were left inside the vehicles. The 32-year-old was pulled over because he showed signs of impairment...
Vigil for St. Pete teen following deadly late-night crash
Tonight a St. Pete community is mourning the loss of two teens that died in a crash over the weekend.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard
A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
Man killed in Sebring apartment shooting, police say
A man was killed Monday morning after a shooting in Sebring, according to police.
1 dead, 2 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in Pinellas County
A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Deadly hit-and-run crash remains unsolved 8 years later
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened eight years ago.
Tampa police: 1 person dead following crash involving car, pedestrian
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police department said one person is dead following a crash involving a car and pedestrian. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Hillsborough and Armenia avenues. As of 8 a.m., police say the scene has cleared and the area has reopened to traffic.
Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday morning.
‘It would have been $404’: Lakeland officers give warnings to school zone speeders
As students got their syllabus and homework on the first day of school, drivers outside got their own kind of handouts.
