Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacted To The "Illegal, Unauthorized" Texas Church Version Of "Hamilton"
Changed lyrics include, “I introduce hundreds of children to Jesus as they’re growing up.”
Slipped Disc
Speaker pioneer dies
We have been informed of the death of Billy Woodman, founder of ATC and maker of Acoustic Engineer speakers, which are to be found in the best studios and homes. He was 76. When not making speakers, he was a terrific jazz pianist.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Trouble in Mind – National Theatre at Home
Here is a new addition to the National Theatre’s invaluable online platform. This new production of Trouble in Mind, a play that disappeared after its premiere in November 1955, has received a very positive reception both as a long-lost but worthy addition to the repertoire, and for its central performance from Tanya Moodie as Wiletta.
Slipped Disc
A metronomic anniversary celebration
The German town of Regensburg is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its most inventive son, the maker of the metronome, Johann Nepomuk Maelzel. He is already the subject of a Regensburg opera, Der Maschinist. Now he has an exhibition:. From August 13th to November 6th, the exhibition “Human Music Machine:...
Slipped Disc
Pianist, 8, makes Carnegie Hall return
Chloe Cantu’ won a Little Mozart Competition. Now she wants to show how a classical education can groom society’s new leaders. Watch the CBS report here.
Slipped Disc
Gewinnerinnen at the German music competition
The winners of this year’s German Music Competition (DMW) are violinist Anne Luisa Kramb (Berlin), organist Aurel Dawidiuk (Hanover) and clarinettist Lyuta Kobayashi from Stuttgart. The event has been an annual fixture since 1975.
This CEO Is Going Viral On LinkedIn For Posting A Selfie While Crying After Laying People Off, And People Have Verrrry Strong Feelings About It
"This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share..."
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Simon & Garfunkel – The Concert in Central Park
In 1981, Simon and Garfunkel reunited for a free concert to restore New York City’s most famous park. The Concert In Central Park features the duo’s greatest hits performed for over 500,000 people, one of the largest concert audiences of all time. . The entire live concert is available...
Slipped Disc
Maestros mourn America’s top conducting teacher
The death of Larry Rachleff yesterday has cast a pall over the conducting profession. The cause was non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Larry was 67. Larry, who lived in Houston with his family, was Professor of Orchestral Conducting and Music Director of the Shepherd School Symphony and Chamber Orchestras. Before that, he taught at Oberlin. He was also music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic for 23 years and of the San Antonio Symphony.
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann jumps in for blackface Aida
The Arena di Verona has landed the German-Austrian tenor for his first full opera in the venue. Unfortunately it is Radames in an elderly production of Aida where the title singer blacks up (pictured) contrary to current opera norms. In this Verona cast, the Ukrainian Liudmyla Monastyrska will be applying the boot polish.
Slipped Disc
An organ is installed at London Underground station
It’s London Bridge, actually. Brendan Kavanagh is the player. But anyone can now fugue off.
Slipped Disc
Star cancels Salzburg to do more Pilates
Message from soprano Anita Rachvelishvili, who has withdrawn from singing Amneris in Aida:. Since there is lots of misunderstanding and talks about my cancellations in last few months I wanted to let you know that I am well! My body is not in full singing shape after the birth of Lileana.
Slipped Disc
Just up: Carlos Kleiber’s lost Beethoven 7th
An off-air recording has turned up of Carlos Kleiber conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at La Scala Milan in 1981. This was Kleiber’s last encounter with a London orchestra. One bad review in (I think) the Guardian led to a boycott of London bands. The recording is only partial.
Slipped Disc
End of the line for Dancing Times
Alastair Macaulay reports that dance is losing its journal of record:. Sad and shocking news comes that the world’s oldest regular dance publication, “Dancing Times”, is to close with next month’s issue. Founded in 1910 in the new wave of interest caused by Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes – some say it was developed out of an older magazine begun in 1894 – it has been a monthly institution, a pillar of the British and international dance world. The pandemic and rising publication costs have made it impossible to continue publication.
