Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
CBS New York

Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
Aurelian
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Slipped Disc

Speaker pioneer dies

We have been informed of the death of Billy Woodman, founder of ATC and maker of Acoustic Engineer speakers, which are to be found in the best studios and homes. He was 76. When not making speakers, he was a terrific jazz pianist.
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Trouble in Mind – National Theatre at Home

​ ​Here is a new addition to the National Theatre’s invaluable online platform. This new production of Trouble in Mind, a play that disappeared after its premiere in November 1955, has received a very positive reception both as a long-lost but worthy addition to the repertoire, and for its central performance from Tanya Moodie as Wiletta.
Slipped Disc

A metronomic anniversary celebration

The German town of Regensburg is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its most inventive son, the maker of the metronome, Johann Nepomuk Maelzel. He is already the subject of a Regensburg opera, Der Maschinist. Now he has an exhibition:. From August 13th to November 6th, the exhibition “Human Music Machine:...
Slipped Disc

Gewinnerinnen at the German music competition

The winners of this year’s German Music Competition (DMW) are violinist Anne Luisa Kramb (Berlin), organist Aurel Dawidiuk (Hanover) and clarinettist Lyuta Kobayashi from Stuttgart. The event has been an annual fixture since 1975.
Slipped Disc

Maestros mourn America’s top conducting teacher

The death of Larry Rachleff yesterday has cast a pall over the conducting profession. The cause was non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Larry was 67. Larry, who lived in Houston with his family, was Professor of Orchestral Conducting and Music Director of the Shepherd School Symphony and Chamber Orchestras. Before that, he taught at Oberlin. He was also music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic for 23 years and of the San Antonio Symphony.
Slipped Disc

Jonas Kaufmann jumps in for blackface Aida

The Arena di Verona has landed the German-Austrian tenor for his first full opera in the venue. Unfortunately it is Radames in an elderly production of Aida where the title singer blacks up (pictured) contrary to current opera norms. In this Verona cast, the Ukrainian Liudmyla Monastyrska will be applying the boot polish.
Slipped Disc

Star cancels Salzburg to do more Pilates

Message from soprano Anita Rachvelishvili, who has withdrawn from singing Amneris in Aida:. Since there is lots of misunderstanding and talks about my cancellations in last few months I wanted to let you know that I am well! My body is not in full singing shape after the birth of Lileana.
Slipped Disc

Just up: Carlos Kleiber’s lost Beethoven 7th

An off-air recording has turned up of Carlos Kleiber conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at La Scala Milan in 1981. This was Kleiber’s last encounter with a London orchestra. One bad review in (I think) the Guardian led to a boycott of London bands. The recording is only partial.
Slipped Disc

End of the line for Dancing Times

Alastair Macaulay reports that dance is losing its journal of record:. Sad and shocking news comes that the world’s oldest regular dance publication, “Dancing Times”, is to close with next month’s issue. Founded in 1910 in the new wave of interest caused by Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes – some say it was developed out of an older magazine begun in 1894 – it has been a monthly institution, a pillar of the British and international dance world. The pandemic and rising publication costs have made it impossible to continue publication.
