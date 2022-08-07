Read full article on original website
Stock futures nudge higher as investors brace for July inflation report
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 68 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures added 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. The moves come after the S&P 500 and NasDAQ fell for a third straight day on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite led the declines, falling 1.19%. Economists expect the report...
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
Stocks rally like it’s ‘mission accomplished’
Investors might want to keep their guard up as the stock market continues its rally. “The market has kind of gone back to sleep” in appearing to think, “all right, mission accomplished, inflation’s in the bag, the Fed can back off,” said Sameer Samana. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, will probably remain “stubbornly’ high.
Advice for Handling Retiring During a Financial Downturn
Most Americans finance their retirement with a certain amount of faith. It's challenging to maintain that optimism in moments like these, when it seems just about everything is at stake and nothing is certain. You could call the American approach to retirement gambling, and you wouldn't be wrong. The markets...
Stock market outlook: Buy the dip as bear market decline is almost over
The bear market in stocks is nearing its end, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says. He believes the "buy the dip" regime has returned to the stock market. Lee's confidence in his call is based on prior bear market declines and the fact that they are ultimately retracements of prior bull market runs.
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
Here are the five things you need to know about Thursday's trading
Reports on wholesale inflation and layoffs are on deck before the opening bell. PRODUCER PRICES: The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report wholesale inflation data for July. The producer price index is expected to rise 0.2% month-over-month, according to Refinitiv forecasts, well below June’s 1.1% spike and a record 1.6% surge in March.
FED is creating the next recession..
FED is causing us to focus only on its short term interest rate. It's mostly about the FED stop purchasing long term bonds, and letting the free market decide what is the rate. FED is creating the next recession... It is AMAZING that almost no one is paying attention to this.
Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?
Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
Manhattan rents hit record high for the sixth month in a row
Median rent for an apartment in Manhattan climbed to $4,150 a month in July. It is up 2.5% from June. The average rent, which crossed over the $5,000 a month threshold last month, also hit a record high. August is the final month of the annual peak rental season. While...
India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead
"The optimism came on the back of a US consumer inflation rate that eased in July after hitting the peak a month before," Prashanth Tapse, a research analyst at Mehta Equities, said. The post India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead appeared first on Asia Financial.
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
Should I invest in gold or not
I have a good amount of money saved up from work in my teenage years. Unfortunately the current in my country is descending quickly. I want something I can invest my money in so I don’t lose most of its value. I’ve been hearing about gold or silver recently as a good investment. What do you guys suggest?
New Bluesign Finder Defines Sustainable Attributes for Approved Chemicals
Click here to read the full article. Bluesign is furthering its ability to provide more sustainable solutions with its new Finder, a web-based, advanced search engine for manufacturers. By defining “sustainable attributes” for Bluesign Approved chemicals registered in the Finder, the new tool contains a positive list of preferred chemical products to help suppliers and the textile industry make better informed decisions. More than 20,000 Bluesign Approved chemical products are registered in the Finder. Approved chemicals are produced following best occupational health and safety (OH&S) practices with less environmental impact and excellent product stewardship. Textiles processed with Bluesign Approved chemicals also meet...
Netflix’s bad year just got worse as Disney+ passes it in streaming subscribers
"Disney is gaining market share when Netflix is struggling to add more subscribers," Investing.com analyst Haris Anwar said. "Disney has still more room to grow in international markets where it’s rolling out its service fast and adding new customers."
Jobless claims rise to highest level in 2022
Claims for unemployment benefits rose to 262,000 last week. That is above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000. Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid, rose slightly to 1.428 million for the week ended July 30. One year ago, nearly 12.96 million Americans were...
Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketforce cut about 9% of staff in reorganization strategy
Kenyan retail B2B and end-to-end distribution platform Marketforce laid off a chunk of its workforce in July, according to sources familiar with the matter. In an email sent from Marketforce CEO Tesh Mbaabu and obtained by TechCrunch, the layoffs were a part of a reorganization strategy in Kenya, one of its five markets which include […]
SoFi Shares Fall After SoftBank Says It Will Sell All or Part of Stake
SoftBank Group Corp. is selling at least part of its 9% stake in SoFi Technologies. The move is part of a sweeping effort at the Japanese conglomerate to reduce costs. SoFi shares, which have declined 50% this year, dropped 3.5% in extended trading. SoftBank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi...
