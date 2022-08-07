Click here to read the full article. Bluesign is furthering its ability to provide more sustainable solutions with its new Finder, a web-based, advanced search engine for manufacturers. By defining “sustainable attributes” for Bluesign Approved chemicals registered in the Finder, the new tool contains a positive list of preferred chemical products to help suppliers and the textile industry make better informed decisions. More than 20,000 Bluesign Approved chemical products are registered in the Finder. Approved chemicals are produced following best occupational health and safety (OH&S) practices with less environmental impact and excellent product stewardship. Textiles processed with Bluesign Approved chemicals also meet...

INDUSTRY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO