Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
biztoc.com
How the Inflation Reduction Act could affect your taxes
There's a $1 trillion gap between what Americans owe in taxes and what the government collects. The Democrats' budget deal would unleash nearly 100,000 new IRS agents to round up all that missing money. Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss the impact the crackdown on tax evaders will have on the nation's bottom line.
biztoc.com
Advice for Handling Retiring During a Financial Downturn
Most Americans finance their retirement with a certain amount of faith. It's challenging to maintain that optimism in moments like these, when it seems just about everything is at stake and nothing is certain. You could call the American approach to retirement gambling, and you wouldn't be wrong. The markets...
biztoc.com
Using options to trend follow indices
The cheapest and easiest way to leverage you exposure to the stock market is to buy deep in the money call LEAPS. When S&P 500 drops below that SMA, move to government bonds (unlevered) Using options to trend follow indices is also a good strategy. How exactly would I carry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
biztoc.com
PANDEMIC PERK: Student loan freeze gave borrowers unexpected benefits
Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by researchers from the Center for Microeconomic Data. According to its findings, the credit scores of subprime borrowers – those with scores below 620...
biztoc.com
Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters
As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Colorado will no longer charge sales tax on diapers and menstrual products. Here are other states with similar tax breaks
In the U.S., 14 states do not charge sales tax on diapers and menstrual products. Colorado is the latest to grant an exemption for these items.
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
biztoc.com
Should I invest in gold or not
I have a good amount of money saved up from work in my teenage years. Unfortunately the current in my country is descending quickly. I want something I can invest my money in so I don’t lose most of its value. I’ve been hearing about gold or silver recently as a good investment. What do you guys suggest?
biztoc.com
FED is creating the next recession..
FED is causing us to focus only on its short term interest rate. It's mostly about the FED stop purchasing long term bonds, and letting the free market decide what is the rate. FED is creating the next recession... It is AMAZING that almost no one is paying attention to this.
biztoc.com
Manhattan rents hit record high for the sixth month in a row
Median rent for an apartment in Manhattan climbed to $4,150 a month in July. It is up 2.5% from June. The average rent, which crossed over the $5,000 a month threshold last month, also hit a record high. August is the final month of the annual peak rental season. While...
biztoc.com
Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?
Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
biztoc.com
Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketforce cut about 9% of staff in reorganization strategy
Kenyan retail B2B and end-to-end distribution platform Marketforce laid off a chunk of its workforce in July, according to sources familiar with the matter. In an email sent from Marketforce CEO Tesh Mbaabu and obtained by TechCrunch, the layoffs were a part of a reorganization strategy in Kenya, one of its five markets which include […]
biztoc.com
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
biztoc.com
India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead
"The optimism came on the back of a US consumer inflation rate that eased in July after hitting the peak a month before," Prashanth Tapse, a research analyst at Mehta Equities, said. The post India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Jobless claims rise to highest level in 2022
Claims for unemployment benefits rose to 262,000 last week. That is above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000. Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid, rose slightly to 1.428 million for the week ended July 30. One year ago, nearly 12.96 million Americans were...
biztoc.com
Stock futures nudge higher as investors brace for July inflation report
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 68 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures added 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. The moves come after the S&P 500 and NasDAQ fell for a third straight day on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite led the declines, falling 1.19%. Economists expect the report...
biztoc.com
Stocks rally like it’s ‘mission accomplished’
Investors might want to keep their guard up as the stock market continues its rally. “The market has kind of gone back to sleep” in appearing to think, “all right, mission accomplished, inflation’s in the bag, the Fed can back off,” said Sameer Samana. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, will probably remain “stubbornly’ high.
Comments / 0