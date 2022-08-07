Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lots of laughs for only man in audience at Edinburgh Fringe Festival show
A man from Leicester is seeing the funny side of things after he was the only audience member to turn up to a comedy gig at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Mike Cass said he was surprised to be the sole person attending a gig by Scottish stand-up Robin Grainger. They...
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Trouble in Mind – National Theatre at Home
Here is a new addition to the National Theatre’s invaluable online platform. This new production of Trouble in Mind, a play that disappeared after its premiere in November 1955, has received a very positive reception both as a long-lost but worthy addition to the repertoire, and for its central performance from Tanya Moodie as Wiletta.
Slipped Disc
A metronomic anniversary celebration
The German town of Regensburg is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its most inventive son, the maker of the metronome, Johann Nepomuk Maelzel. He is already the subject of a Regensburg opera, Der Maschinist. Now he has an exhibition:. From August 13th to November 6th, the exhibition “Human Music Machine:...
Slipped Disc
Pianist, 8, makes Carnegie Hall return
Chloe Cantu’ won a Little Mozart Competition. Now she wants to show how a classical education can groom society’s new leaders. Watch the CBS report here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
Football special: Vienna Phil crush Barenboim’s Divan
It‘s becoming classic of the summer tours: the match between musicians of the Divan Orchestra and the Vienna Philharmonic in Salzburg. This is the fourth time we play together… and the fourth time the Viennese win.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Simon & Garfunkel – The Concert in Central Park
In 1981, Simon and Garfunkel reunited for a free concert to restore New York City’s most famous park. The Concert In Central Park features the duo’s greatest hits performed for over 500,000 people, one of the largest concert audiences of all time. . The entire live concert is available...
Slipped Disc
London hall chief is hired by Cleveland
It has been announced in Cleveland that Craig Hassall, chief executive of the Royal Albert Hall, is to be president of Playhouse Square, a venue with seven resident arts companies. Craig, 57, will relocate after Christmas. The remuneration will be considerable. The Royal Albert Hall has yet to confirm his...
Stock horror as lost Oxo cubes ruin camping trip
Your article (‘We always bring a teapot’: readers share the unusual items they take on holiday, 5 August) brought to mind a camping trip through France many years ago. Close to Calais, I went to wash up after dinner at the communal basins and next to me was an Englishman on his first evening on holiday. He filled his basin and emptied his cookware, crockery and cutlery into it, only to see two dozen sodden Oxo cubes rise to the surface. He was horrified as the cubes were an essential part of his camping cuisine.
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann jumps in for blackface Aida
The Arena di Verona has landed the German-Austrian tenor for his first full opera in the venue. Unfortunately it is Radames in an elderly production of Aida where the title singer blacks up (pictured) contrary to current opera norms. In this Verona cast, the Ukrainian Liudmyla Monastyrska will be applying the boot polish.
Worst Solo Albums by Superstar Band Members
It’s never pretty when great bands splinter – whether temporarily, or forever and ever, amen. But things can get a lot uglier when that splintering results in one or more band members recording a solo album that, how shall we put it, stinks to high heaven. Unlike goose...
Slipped Disc
Just up: Carlos Kleiber’s lost Beethoven 7th
An off-air recording has turned up of Carlos Kleiber conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at La Scala Milan in 1981. This was Kleiber’s last encounter with a London orchestra. One bad review in (I think) the Guardian led to a boycott of London bands. The recording is only partial.
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann has new Irish partner
There’s a last-minute new Leonore in the performances of Beethoven’s Fidelio at the Gstaad and Grafenegg festivals. Her name is Sinead Campbell Wallace and she’s fairly new to the full dramatic repertoire. All of a sudden, she’s sharing a stage with the hottest tenor. Toi-toi, as...
Slipped Disc
Star cancels Salzburg to do more Pilates
Message from soprano Anita Rachvelishvili, who has withdrawn from singing Amneris in Aida:. Since there is lots of misunderstanding and talks about my cancellations in last few months I wanted to let you know that I am well! My body is not in full singing shape after the birth of Lileana.
Woman hailed a legend over breakfast at all-inclusive hotel
A woman on TikTok has been hailed a legend for getting her money's worth on an all-inclusive holiday. TikToker @danielle_giles83 shared the clip online, titled 'What my Aunty Marie eats in a day on an all-inclusive holiday' - and people are seriously impressed. It all kicks off at breakfast, where...
Daily Beast
The Other Side of a Paris Restaurant Is Hell
I feel a rising resentment of the restaurant’s approach to gastronomy. Yet, I increasingly admire the waiters. The pride in what they do. Their no-non- sense work ethic. The Sisyphean nature of the job: redemption through repetition. The camaraderie. The competition. Their relationship with money and the ephemeral. The way they feel part of a great lineage, of something distinctly French. That they, unlike the rest of the citizens of the city, know something special. A secret order of magicians, perhaps. Just a lot less glamorous.
Comments / 0