thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Quick Hits: Timeline on Starting Unit, O-Line Progress, Players Making Strides + More
WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media following Thursday's practice.
Rookie Braxton Jones is earning Bears' belief as starting left tackle
Bears rookie Braxton Jones has earned the team’s belief as its starting left tackle, as he has continued to beat out competition at the position throughout training camp.
