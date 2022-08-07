ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in Pennsylvania: Robert Gleason, Eugene DePasquale

By James Crummel, James Wesser
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how the State’s Supreme Court ruled Pennsylvanians can vote by mail without a specific reason in November. He will also talk about how Dr. Oz was campaigning in Allegheny county.

He will then be joined by Robert Gleason, former chair of the Pennsylvania Republican party and former secretary of the Commonwealth. As well as former auditor general Eugene DePasquale. Both have teamed up to call for changes to the charter school law.

Changes come for tipped workers in Pennsylvania

Analysts Chris Nicholas and Brittany Crampsie join in on the conversation.

