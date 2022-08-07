Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
String quartet: How Issey Miyake dressed us
Abolishing the differences of sizes and shapes, liberating women and men from the fashion and society standards. He simply celebrated beauty and life. He was working with local artisans and using very old traditions of sewing, mixing them up with his creation to give them a new life, very much like what we do as a Quartet, to trigger old pieces and bring the new in them the best way we can.
Slipped Disc
Sadness: A second Baroque legend falls
Days after the death of Alice Harnoncourt, concertmaster and co-founder of Concentus Musicus Wien, we learn of the passing of Marie Leonhardt, concertmaster of the Leonhardt Consort founded in 1955 with her husband Gustav Leonhardt. These two ensembles were ice-breakers in the early-music movement and the two couples maintained a...
Slipped Disc
Speaker pioneer dies
We have been informed of the death of Billy Woodman, founder of ATC and maker of Acoustic Engineer speakers, which are to be found in the best studios and homes. He was 76. When not making speakers, he was a terrific jazz pianist.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Trouble in Mind – National Theatre at Home
Here is a new addition to the National Theatre’s invaluable online platform. This new production of Trouble in Mind, a play that disappeared after its premiere in November 1955, has received a very positive reception both as a long-lost but worthy addition to the repertoire, and for its central performance from Tanya Moodie as Wiletta.
Slipped Disc
A metronomic anniversary celebration
The German town of Regensburg is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its most inventive son, the maker of the metronome, Johann Nepomuk Maelzel. He is already the subject of a Regensburg opera, Der Maschinist. Now he has an exhibition:. From August 13th to November 6th, the exhibition “Human Music Machine:...
Slipped Disc
Football special: Vienna Phil crush Barenboim’s Divan
It‘s becoming classic of the summer tours: the match between musicians of the Divan Orchestra and the Vienna Philharmonic in Salzburg. This is the fourth time we play together… and the fourth time the Viennese win.
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann jumps in for blackface Aida
The Arena di Verona has landed the German-Austrian tenor for his first full opera in the venue. Unfortunately it is Radames in an elderly production of Aida where the title singer blacks up (pictured) contrary to current opera norms. In this Verona cast, the Ukrainian Liudmyla Monastyrska will be applying the boot polish.
Slipped Disc
Pianist, 8, makes Carnegie Hall return
Chloe Cantu’ won a Little Mozart Competition. Now she wants to show how a classical education can groom society’s new leaders. Watch the CBS report here.
Slipped Disc
Cleveland Orchestra tries out $10 tickets
We hear that the Cleveland Orchestra is trying out cut-price ticketing. The TCO Members Club is a subscription program that charges $35 per month and offers $10 tickets to almost all concerts. Some restrictions apply: you are limited to seats in the orchestra and balcony and they assign the seat.
Slipped Disc
Maestros mourn America’s top conducting teacher
The death of Larry Rachleff yesterday has cast a pall over the conducting profession. The cause was non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Larry was 67. Larry, who lived in Houston with his family, was Professor of Orchestral Conducting and Music Director of the Shepherd School Symphony and Chamber Orchestras. Before that, he taught at Oberlin. He was also music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic for 23 years and of the San Antonio Symphony.
Slipped Disc
So we were talking about the Proms in the pub
Comedian and conductor Rainer Hirsch is running a podcast series called Proms in the Pub. He came round last week for a chat. We discussed whether the Proms still needs the BBC, or could be better run by other players. Think about it. The Proms stood alone until 1927. They...
Slipped Disc
Just up: Carlos Kleiber’s lost Beethoven 7th
An off-air recording has turned up of Carlos Kleiber conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at La Scala Milan in 1981. This was Kleiber’s last encounter with a London orchestra. One bad review in (I think) the Guardian led to a boycott of London bands. The recording is only partial.
Slipped Disc
An organ is installed at London Underground station
It’s London Bridge, actually. Brendan Kavanagh is the player. But anyone can now fugue off.
Slipped Disc
Star cancels Salzburg to do more Pilates
Message from soprano Anita Rachvelishvili, who has withdrawn from singing Amneris in Aida:. Since there is lots of misunderstanding and talks about my cancellations in last few months I wanted to let you know that I am well! My body is not in full singing shape after the birth of Lileana.
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann has new Irish partner
There’s a last-minute new Leonore in the performances of Beethoven’s Fidelio at the Gstaad and Grafenegg festivals. Her name is Sinead Campbell Wallace and she’s fairly new to the full dramatic repertoire. All of a sudden, she’s sharing a stage with the hottest tenor. Toi-toi, as...
Slipped Disc
Germany promotes a Jewish orchestra
Culture minister Claudia Roth has named 16 orchestras that will receive an extra 400,000 Euros in special funding as part of the ‘Exzellente Orchesterlandschaft Deutschland’ initiative launched by her predecessor, Monika Grütters. The full list reads:. Concerto Köln. Dresdner Philharmonie. Ensemble Resonanz. Freiburger Barockorchester. Jewish Chamber...
