NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
NBC Washington
DC Library Public Safety Director Resigns After Fatal Shooting of Special Police Officer
Douglass Morency, the director of public safety for the DC Public Library system, resigned last week in the hours after the fatal shooting of a library officer trainee at the Anacostia Library, officials confirmed. The DC Public Library said Morency’s last day is Aug. 18, but he is no longer...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do On a Mild, Sunny August Weekend
We're smack dab in the middle of August, but there are some signs that fall is around the corner: Milder, less humid air will be here for the weekend, National Gallery Nights announced plans to return and football is officially back. The Commanders will face the Panthers for their first...
NBC Washington
Lawmakers Urge Drivers to Watch Speed After Deadly Crash Killed 2 Virginia Students
As a new school year draws near, lawmakers are pleading with drivers to slow down, and some jurisdictions are going as far as putting up new signage and enforcement to make sure the roads are more safe. Just a few months ago, two Oakton High School students were killed because...
NBC Washington
Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington
A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
NBC Washington
Woman Fatally Shot in Southeast DC, Suspect Found Dead in Laurel
A woman died after she was shot in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday morning, and the suspect was later found dead by suicide in Laurel, Maryland, authorities say. Leslie Simpson, of Southeast D.C., was the victim, police said. She was 52. Steven Dreher, also of Southeast D.C., was suspected of killing...
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Suitland Parkway Crash: Officials
Two people were killed, and two people were seriously injured Wednesday in a crash in Forestville, Maryland, officials said. Multiple vehicles crashed near Suitland Parkway and Forestville Road, leaving several people with devastating injuries, officials said. Prince George’s Fire and EMS responded about 1 a.m. to the intersection, which is...
NBC Washington
Virginia Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Teen's Death
The owner of a Virginia construction company that specializes in luxury homes pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while working for his company in 2019. Thomas Digges, of Digges Development Corporation, operated the Fairfax County job site where a trench...
NBC Washington
3-Month-Old Boy Dies After Being Left in Hot Car in Washington, DC
A three-month-old baby has died in after he was left in a hot car for several hours, Washington, D.C., police say. It happened Tuesday evening on Park Road NW. First responders found the baby had already been removed from the car by the time they arrived, but they were unable to revive him.
NBC Washington
Drivers Nearly Swept Away in Prince George's Flash Floods
A slow-moving storm dumped a massive amount of rain onto parts of Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday evening, causing flash floods that left some drivers stuck in high water. Flooding swept through the Bladensburg, Landover Hills and Riverdale areas, according to first responders. Olufunmi Johnson told News4 the fast-moving waters...
