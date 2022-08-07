ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do On a Mild, Sunny August Weekend

We're smack dab in the middle of August, but there are some signs that fall is around the corner: Milder, less humid air will be here for the weekend, National Gallery Nights announced plans to return and football is officially back. The Commanders will face the Panthers for their first...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington

A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Fatally Shot in Southeast DC, Suspect Found Dead in Laurel

A woman died after she was shot in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday morning, and the suspect was later found dead by suicide in Laurel, Maryland, authorities say. Leslie Simpson, of Southeast D.C., was the victim, police said. She was 52. Steven Dreher, also of Southeast D.C., was suspected of killing...
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

2 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Suitland Parkway Crash: Officials

Two people were killed, and two people were seriously injured Wednesday in a crash in Forestville, Maryland, officials said. Multiple vehicles crashed near Suitland Parkway and Forestville Road, leaving several people with devastating injuries, officials said. Prince George’s Fire and EMS responded about 1 a.m. to the intersection, which is...
FORESTVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

3-Month-Old Boy Dies After Being Left in Hot Car in Washington, DC

A three-month-old baby has died in after he was left in a hot car for several hours, Washington, D.C., police say. It happened Tuesday evening on Park Road NW. First responders found the baby had already been removed from the car by the time they arrived, but they were unable to revive him.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Drivers Nearly Swept Away in Prince George's Flash Floods

A slow-moving storm dumped a massive amount of rain onto parts of Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday evening, causing flash floods that left some drivers stuck in high water. Flooding swept through the Bladensburg, Landover Hills and Riverdale areas, according to first responders. Olufunmi Johnson told News4 the fast-moving waters...
RIVERDALE PARK, MD

