New York City, NY

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

By Kyle Lawson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
E J
4d ago

I'm afraid that I totally agree with them, I know that a few POLICE OFFICERS ARE WAY OUT OF LINE , but these POLICE OFFICER are a different PROBLEMS, we can't send POLICE OFFICERS out in.the field and put their lives on the line and you want to give them a BAND-AID. They have a VERY, VERY HARD and DANGEROUS JOB, this isn't a GAME for preschoolers, these OFFICERS have a family that they too want to go home and see. I'm black and live in a poor neighborhood, I don't know who gave the PEOPLE THE POWERS TO HAVE FREEDOM TO RIDE E-BIKES, MOPEDS, MOTORCYCLE, BUY and CARRY ALL THE GUNS THEY WANT and KILL as many PEOPLE THEY WANT INCLUDING LITTLE CHILDREN'S and the ELDERLY. Why bother LOCKING 🔐 THEM UP AND LETTING THEM BACK ON THE STREETS, NO MATTERS WHAT CRIMES THEY COMMITTED. Right Now We THE PEOPLE have a STATES OF EMERGENCY, WE CAN'T HAVE OUR OFFICERS GIVEN UP BECAUSE THEY ARE NO LONGER ALOUD TO DO THEIR JOBS.

Reply(8)
57
jake thomas
4d ago

I don't blame them, why deal with out of control criminals, they destroyin the city & drivin out the people like our grreat officers Sad

Reply(2)
34
G 4 ny
4d ago

I don't blame them for leaving... They are not able to do their jobs.. you have the criminals in charge n look what happened to our streets??? criminals are killing each other n good ppl are being killed n so are our kids.Go protest some more... Look at what u did... made things unsafe for all including yourself n children...

Reply(12)
38
 

