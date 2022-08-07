Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

I'm afraid that I totally agree with them, I know that a few POLICE OFFICERS ARE WAY OUT OF LINE , but these POLICE OFFICER are a different PROBLEMS, we can't send POLICE OFFICERS out in.the field and put their lives on the line and you want to give them a BAND-AID. They have a VERY, VERY HARD and DANGEROUS JOB, this isn't a GAME for preschoolers, these OFFICERS have a family that they too want to go home and see. I'm black and live in a poor neighborhood, I don't know who gave the PEOPLE THE POWERS TO HAVE FREEDOM TO RIDE E-BIKES, MOPEDS, MOTORCYCLE, BUY and CARRY ALL THE GUNS THEY WANT and KILL as many PEOPLE THEY WANT INCLUDING LITTLE CHILDREN'S and the ELDERLY. Why bother LOCKING 🔐 THEM UP AND LETTING THEM BACK ON THE STREETS, NO MATTERS WHAT CRIMES THEY COMMITTED. Right Now We THE PEOPLE have a STATES OF EMERGENCY, WE CAN'T HAVE OUR OFFICERS GIVEN UP BECAUSE THEY ARE NO LONGER ALOUD TO DO THEIR JOBS.
I don't blame them, why deal with out of control criminals, they destroyin the city & drivin out the people like our grreat officers Sad
I don't blame them for leaving... They are not able to do their jobs.. you have the criminals in charge n look what happened to our streets??? criminals are killing each other n good ppl are being killed n so are our kids.Go protest some more... Look at what u did... made things unsafe for all including yourself n children...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
Comments / 168