ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Trea Turner Has Made LA the Best in Baseball for the Last Year

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYNLc_0h8Ay1WF00

One third of the "Big Three" has officially spent a year in LA and in those short past few months, Trea Turner has made quite the impact for the Dodgers.

Andrew Friedman acquired superstar shortstop, Trea Turner last summer and no one could have predicted just how much of a difference he would make.

View the original article to see embedded media.

From the minute he sported the beloved Dodger blue, the team saw a lot more winning. During his time in LA, the 29-year-old has now played in 160 games, has 28 HRs, 105 RBIs, 204 total hits, 107 runs, and is batting at a .316 AVG.

Last season, he ended the year with a 19-game hitting streak during the postseason hitting grand slams on both Oct. 1st and 3rd. Turner batted .338 in 52 games, ending the season with a Major League-best .328 average.

Flash forward a few months after the end of the 2021 campaign, Turner took residence of the No. 2 spot on the lineup. He fell right into his role in the Big Three, alongside Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, leading the team to the best MLB record (75-33) this season.

Recently, Turner held an impressive 20-game hitting streak which came to an end just a few days ago in San Francisco.

Although his streak was broken, he collected a new title. The 2022 Heart and Hustle Award winner.

This season, the All-Star ranks in the MLB top 10 in hits (second, 130), RBI (fifth, 76), stolen bases (10th, 18) and batting average (10th, .306).

He became the first player since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 to notch two hitting streaks of at least 20 games in the same season.

Turner is set to become a free agent after the season and is certain to be a hot commodity on the open market.

If the Dodgers decide to offer him an extension in order to keep the three-headed monster intact, the team and fans could see a lot more seasons in the future looking like this one.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
ClutchPoints

Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Rbi
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy