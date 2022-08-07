Dodgers: Trea Turner Has Made LA the Best in Baseball for the Last Year

One third of the "Big Three" has officially spent a year in LA and in those short past few months, Trea Turner has made quite the impact for the Dodgers.

Andrew Friedman acquired superstar shortstop, Trea Turner last summer and no one could have predicted just how much of a difference he would make.

From the minute he sported the beloved Dodger blue, the team saw a lot more winning. During his time in LA, the 29-year-old has now played in 160 games, has 28 HRs, 105 RBIs, 204 total hits, 107 runs, and is batting at a .316 AVG.

Last season, he ended the year with a 19-game hitting streak during the postseason hitting grand slams on both Oct. 1st and 3rd. Turner batted .338 in 52 games, ending the season with a Major League-best .328 average.

Flash forward a few months after the end of the 2021 campaign, Turner took residence of the No. 2 spot on the lineup. He fell right into his role in the Big Three, alongside Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, leading the team to the best MLB record (75-33) this season.

Recently, Turner held an impressive 20-game hitting streak which came to an end just a few days ago in San Francisco.

Although his streak was broken, he collected a new title. The 2022 Heart and Hustle Award winner.

This season, the All-Star ranks in the MLB top 10 in hits (second, 130), RBI (fifth, 76), stolen bases (10th, 18) and batting average (10th, .306).

He became the first player since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 to notch two hitting streaks of at least 20 games in the same season.

Turner is set to become a free agent after the season and is certain to be a hot commodity on the open market.

If the Dodgers decide to offer him an extension in order to keep the three-headed monster intact, the team and fans could see a lot more seasons in the future looking like this one.