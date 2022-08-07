Read full article on original website
Updates on A&M's offense heading into the scrimmages (VIP)
Texas A&M may have the most explosive offense of the Jimbo Fisher era and it starts with a receiving corps that's loaded with speed with players like Evan Stewart. However, there's more big play ability at the skill positions than ever before and we tell you who's most likely to see the field and why when the 2022 campaign kicks into higher gear next month.
Two Texas A&M players on The Athletic's 'College Football Freaks' list
Every year, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic puts together his 'College Football Freaks' list. He writes about the most impressive and most athletic players across the country. Feldman was one of the first national media members to truly take notice of future No. 1 pick Myles Garrett when he was an underclassmen at Texas A&M, having the defensive end lead off his list at the time.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anonymous SEC coach trolls Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: 'They're every bit an 8-4 program'
Jimbo Fisher has received a lot of praise for the way he’s built Texas A&M up and the way the Aggies are so highly talked about in just about the same way as the top powerhouses in college football are. And there’s plenty he’s done to deserve that positive...
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
Power outages reported across Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities have reported small power outages across Bryan as a result of intense winds and storms. Crews have been dispatched to restore power in the affected areas. The outages come after storms drenched parts of the Brazos Valley and Houston, giving the two areas...
College Station Krispy Kreme offering dozen glazed donuts at national gas average
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Wednesdays remain in Krispy Kreme's 'Beat the Pump' offer, which has been going on since June 8. The offer runs through Aug. 31 and is only redeemable when purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or ordered online via online pickup. According to Krispy Kreme's website,...
KBTX.com
Sticker shock sets in as higher electric bills start to hit mailboxes, providers offer conservation tips
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Historic record-setting heat across the Brazos Valley is sending utility bills through the roof. With temperatures consistently in the triple-digits Texans are doing all they can to stay cool and keep electricity costs down. Experts with both the cities of Bryan and College Station say there...
Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
KWTX
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
kwhi.com
LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
KBTX.com
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after losing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week. Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night. Rachel said she was on her way home from work on Aug. 5., when her husband called to tell her the devastating news.
KBTX.com
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Leadership changes are underway right as the school year begins in Somerville. Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no explanation to the public or parents. The Somerville ISD School Board met Wednesday night to formally accept her resignation and appoint...
Bryan teacher says new school year will be bittersweet
As children are getting back to the books, longtime educator Kathy Beckworth explained how thrilled she was for the school year to begin. She has been teaching for at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD since the school opened up in 1990 as a kindergarten teacher. With school a week away,...
Waco family, 3-year-old daughter dead after fiery wrong-way crash: Texas DPS
A fatal crash outside Temple has killed a young couple and their 3-year-old daughter, officials said.
KBTX.com
Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help
BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED
Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
fox44news.com
Crash in Falls County kills three people
Falls County, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas DPS Troopers say a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car ended with three people dead in Falls county. It happened on US 77, near Burlington, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year-old Raul Julian...
247Sports
