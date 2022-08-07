ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Malibu Times

LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended for LA County residents living within Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, where communications can be challenged by poor cell coverage and/or power outages.

OEM is authorized to use NOAA alerting signals to alert the public in LA County about wildfires, earthquakes and other disasters by sending out an alert message over the NOAA weather radio frequencies. With an NOAA weather radio, you can receive emergency information power and communications are knocked out.

LACOFD Division 7 will be in City hall to distribute free radios to pre-registered residents. To receive a radio, you must register online in advance. For more information contact megan.currier@fire.lacounty.gov.

This form is for residents of the Santa Monica Mountains region within LA County. This includes the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Malibu and Westlake Village – plus Topanga Canyon, Sunset Mesa, Monte Nido, Seminole Springs, Malibou Lake and all other unincorporated communities within the area.

Priority will be given to residents who require assistance to acquire a personal Weather Radio, as well as elderly or disabled individuals, or those with other mobility issues.

Advertisement

*One member of each household receiving a NOAA Weather Radio from Los Angeles County must provide the following contact information. These radios were obtained through a grant, and this information will only be used for grant auditing purposes.

The post LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

Related
The Malibu Times

City Council hears summer traffic and safety concerns

City Council met virtually on Monday, Aug. 8, and received summer traffic and safety concerns from residents and visitors. The council was unable to receive support from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to implement a Request for Proposal (RFP) before the school year on Aug. 15. The Ad Hoc Committee discussed with SMMUSD representatives the […] The post City Council hears summer traffic and safety concerns appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu’s only representative on the SMMUSD will not seek reelection

Craig Foster, Malibu’s only representative on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board, will not be seeking a third term. The two-term board member said, “The reason I think eight years is enough for me is that as I’ve served the community before and on the board, I see that there’s a steady progression of […] The post Malibu’s only representative on the SMMUSD will not seek reelection appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
newportbeachindy.com

New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach

John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noaa Weather Radio#Radio Frequencies#Noaa#Lacofd Division 7
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: House parties

Dear Editor, Since the Woolsey Fire, our neighborhood has been targeted by entrepreneurs who purchase homes solely for the use of AirB&B party houses. Now our small Malibu Canyon neighborhood is besieged by strange cars, loud parties that have impacted our once peaceful natural lifestyle. We await County regulations to prevent the purchase of homes […] The post Letter to the Editor: House parties appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Monarch butterfly offically designated as endangered

If any insect could be considered “beloved,” the Monarch butterfly would probably at the top of the list. After Monarch populations declined up to 99 percent over the past few decades, and after environmentalists have been begging for years for the insect to be officially listed as “endangered,” it was finally declared so by the […] The post Monarch butterfly offically designated as endangered appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Times writer enters race for City Council

Malibu Times newspaper freelance reporter Jimy Tallal has pulled nomination papers to run for Malibu City Council.  Tallal, a 24-year resident who lost her home in the 2018 Woolsey Fire, joins attorney Bill Sampson, Ryan Embree, Marianne Riggins and Andy Lyon for two open seats. Embree unsuccessfully ran for a seat in 2006. This will be […] The post Malibu Times writer enters race for City Council appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Medical freedom protesters disrupt 3rd District supervisorial candidates forum

Although the forum between the two candidates for Los Angeles County 3rd District Supervisor was scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. last Sunday at the Malibu Library, there was a late start.  People that RSVP’d to attend the Malibu Democratic Club-sponsored event were met in front of the library with a group of 20 or […] The post Medical freedom protesters disrupt 3rd District supervisorial candidates forum appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Protestors disrupt Los Angeles City Council meeting as council members vote to ban homeless encampments near schools

For the third and final time, Los Angeles City Council voted on a measure to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers on Tuesday. After two previous votes, both of which came out in favor of the ordinance, a procedural issue caused a rare third vote. The primary vote took place in July, where council members voted 10-1 in favor of banning the encampments, opposed only by Councilman Mike Bonin. Since the measure did not receive unanimous approval, it was forced to undergo a second vote last Tuesday, again passing, 11-3. Bonin was joined by Councilwoman Nithya...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

The following incidents were reported between July 15 and 19

7/15 Vehicle Burglary  An iPad and Amazon Kindle worth $1,150 were stolen from a locked vehicle parked on Cross Creek Road. There was no damage to the vehicle. The victim was unsure how they entered the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence. 7/16 Burglary Topanga Canyon Bistro was vandalized, and the window […] The post The following incidents were reported between July 15 and 19 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Community spotlight

Malibu West residents say thank you to these two amazing and talented gals, Julie Ellerton (left) photographer and Jimy Tallal (right) writer, for making this happen. Front page picture and story on, “The running of the goats in Malibu West,” last week in The Malibu Times. Photo and thank you submitted by Maggie Luckerath at […] The post Community spotlight appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Occurring and ongoing events in Malibu

WEDNESDAY, AUG 10 SUMMER JUBILATIONS – POETRY IN THE PARK Event hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie in partnership with the Malibu Arts Commission on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265.  Summer Jubilations is a Plein air poetry event at dusk […] The post Occurring and ongoing events in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches including Big Rock Beach in Malibu

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:  Big Rock Beach in Malibu Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and […] The post Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches including Big Rock Beach in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Water Main Leak near Big Rock Drive

Updated: 1:47 p.m. repairs complete. Los Angeles County Waterworks District 29 was alerted by a Malibu resident of a water main leak in the 19400 block of PCH. The water main leak was confirmed by the District 29 crew, which is in the process of getting it repaired. All temporarily affected customers are being notified, […] The post Water Main Leak near Big Rock Drive appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Annual homeless connect day in Malibu set for Sept. 22

On September 22, the annual Homeless Connect Day returns to the Malibu Library to offer people experiencing homelessness free one-stop services including food stamps, Medi-Cal enrollment, affordable housing opportunities, social services, legal assistance, and more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is being organized in conjunction by the City […] The post Annual homeless connect day in Malibu set for Sept. 22 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
733
Followers
631
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy