Hundreds of vehicles dazzle crowd at Carnation Festival auto show

By Benjamin Duer, The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
ALLIANCE − An early threat of rain Saturday didn't deter car lovers or owners from coming out for the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival's Car Show at Glamorgan Castle.

Hundreds of classic cars and trucks, hot rods and customs were on display. Also on hand were food vendors, military vehicles, and a Sept. 11, 2001, display.

Bob Dailey, 70, of Alliance showed his orange and white 1958 Edsel Pacer, a car he's owned for 40 years. It's only had two owners.

Dailey said he comes every year to the auto show.

"It's always a nice, big show with something new to see," the retiree said. "This is social time when you're retired. You get to meet so many nice people."

Rich Vicencio, 67, of Canton brought his custom 1920 Ford T Bucket to the show for the first time.

"It looked like rain," he said, sitting near his car. "I didn't think there would be that many people who'd come. It looked bad."

But the gloomy sky eventually turned blue with plenty of sunshine. "It's nice," Vicencio said.

Clarence Givler, 66, of Louisville brought one of his collectibles, a blue 1966 Ford Fairlane 500, to the show. He owns three others.

Givler said he goes to other shows, and this is, he said, is "one of the better ones."

Remembering 9/11

In addition to classics, a special display that pays tribute to those killed or injured during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, greeted visitors who entered the show from the castle parking lot.

William Kroah III of Malvern and his wife, Rebecca, brought the mobile Rescue 343-2 Memorial to the show, which event organizers highlighted in the brochure. The memorial features U.S. flags, a replica of twisted steel from the World Trade Center, and other artifacts.

"Shortly after 9/11, I had this gut feeling people would forget. That's exactly what has happened," said Kroah, a truck driver.

Kroah said he is friends with a man who lost his son in the attacks, and the purpose of his display to keep the memories of all lost loved ones alive, because for the families, "it's still fresh."

To them, he said, "it's not 21 years ago."

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @bduerREP.

