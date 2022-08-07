Read full article on original website
Chambersburg fire: Radiant heat damages nearby parked cars
Radiant heat from a fire that destroyed a two-car garage also damaged nine vehicles parked in a nearby parking lot in Chambersburg Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters from five area fire companies fought the garage fire in the 200 block of North Main Street; then turned to the task of putting out flames that damaged the nearby vehicles.
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
fox5dc.com
I-66 construction nearly complete
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
Fast-Moving Fire Destroys Maryland Garage, Contents Inside: State Officials
An investigation is underway after a fast-moving fire tore through a Carroll County garage, tearing through it and everything inside. A passerby alerted the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department about an early morning fire that broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the Maryland Fire Marshal announced. Upon...
WSET
Woman dies after she was set on fire in Virginia, police investigating
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WJLA) — A woman is dead after she was set on fire outside a Falls Church, Virginia apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, Fairfax County Police said. Now police are trying to find the person responsible. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Willston Place around 2:45 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Woman set on fire in Falls Church murder
Fairfax County police found a woman on fire Wednesday afternoon after responding to a domestic dispute and fire alarm activation at a Falls Church apartment. Police and fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Willston Place about 2:45 p.m. and found the victim and a section of the apartment on fire, said Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll.
Home deck collapse leaves a dozen people hospitalized in Glen Burnie
A dozen people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed Saturday in Glen Burnie. It happened just before midnight in the 200 block of Roesler Avenue.
mocoshow.com
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity
Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
WTOP
‘Really horrifying’: People rescued from their vehicles after flash flooding in Prince George’s Co.
Some people were briefly trapped after major flooding hit the region Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Riverdale area got the brunt of the flooding in the afternoon. Olufunmi Lola Johnson told WTOP’s Kyle Cooper that she was working in an office building in the 6000 block...
WHSV
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
WSET
Halfway home: More than half of 4,000 beagles now rescued from Va. breeding facility
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — More good news as the dog days of summer roll on -- more than half of the 4,000 beagles have now been rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia, according to the Humane Society. Foster parents lined up outside Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in...
WBAL Radio
Contractor struck by lightning in Parkville dies
Baltimore County police on Tuesday said the contractor who was struck by lightning in Parkville during Thursday night's storms has died. Officers said crews responded to the 8400 Block of Walther Boulevard on Thursday for a report of a contractor struck by lightening. Upon arrival, police said they found an...
rockvillenights.com
Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches
Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
Water rescue calls in Prince George’s County
Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said crews were working a couple of water rescues late Monday afternoon after heavy rain moved across the area.
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
Amazon worker dies after crash at Cumberland County warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
Police: Woman dies after being set on fire during domestic incident in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say detectives are questioning a person of interest after a woman was set on fire during an alleged domestic incident at a Fairfax County apartment complex. In a press conference Wednesday, Fairfax County Bureau Chief Ed O'Carroll explained the tragic series of events. O'Carroll...
