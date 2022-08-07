Read full article on original website
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, non-exempt Administrative Assistant II (Office Manager) to work within the Permit Center Front Office of the health department. This position is responsible for supervision and management of Permit Center Front Office employees. Duties will include providing supervision, planning, data management, training, customer service, and other duties as assigned. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Environmental Health Director. Must possess and maintain a valid North Carolina Driver's License. Starting salary is: $37,627.47 (Grade 21). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Completion of high school or equivalent and five years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a two-year secretarial science or business administration program and three years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a four-year program in a college or university preferably with a major emphasis on coursework in business administration, public administration, or other related field and six months of administrative or office management experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway Street; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing Date: Friday, August 12th, 2022. 23e.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County holding ‘I Voted’ sticker contest
Press release from Buncombe County Election Services. Buncombe County Election Services wants to see your designs for the ever-popular ‘I Voted’ sticker. “We rolled out a custom Buncombe County branded sticker for the mid-term primary election and so many people loved it, says Election Services Director Corinne Duncan. “We want to see how creative the community can get.” Break out your colored pens, roll up your sleeves, show your civic pride, and show us your best ‘I Voted,’ sticker design.
Mountain Xpress
Duke Energy and city of Asheville cancel upcoming community meetings around potential substation
Duke Energy and the City of Asheville announce their mutual agreement to cancel the August 11 and August 22 community meetings regarding a potential land swap that would support the rebuilding of Duke Energy’s downtown electrical substation on land currently owned by the City of Asheville. The rebuild of...
Smoky Mountain News
Tribal Council approves $15 million more for golf course hotel project
The Cherokee Tribal Council voted 9-3 Aug. 4 to increase the $23.5 million budget for a new hotel on the Sequoyah National Golf Course to $39 million— despite a request from Secretary of Treasury Cory Blankenship that they table the vote for next month. “We need to look at...
asheville.com
Buncombe County Reports an Average New Construction Value of $247,573
Rising real estate prices and interest rate hikes have finally started to bring balance back to the residential market this year. But while demand is falling off, the U.S. still has a major need for new homes, which could create plenty of opportunity for residential builders. One of the major...
biltmorebeacon.com
Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift
Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
Mountain Xpress
How do traffic impact studies shape development decisions?
In fast-growing Buncombe County, a familiar question emerges whenever a major new building project is proposed: How will it affect traffic?. Nearby neighbors wonder whether their commutes will get worse. Developers want to know if they will have to make road improvements to relieve congestion. And government officials need details to make the call on whether to allow a project.
bpr.org
Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.
State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
Mountain Xpress
Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms
Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
Mountain Xpress
Mercy Urgent Care now offering mental health services
Mercy Urgent Care is pleased to announce its new program, Mercy Mindful, bringing mental healthcare services to its West Asheville location, at 1201 Patton Ave. To lead this program, Mercy hired two new providers specializing in mental health, physician assistants Megan Peterson and Rachael McLean. Mercy Mindful services will be...
my40.tv
6 WNC school districts in search of new leadership after resignations, retirements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Schools’ Superintendent Association reports six Western North Carolina superintendents have submitted letters of resignation this year. “In the last three years, we’ve had fairly significant turnover rates,” association executive director Jack Hoke said. Hoke said, across the state, there...
theonefeather.com
COMMENTARY: Paying attention to the lynchpins.
It doesn’t matter if you are doing a gigantic, multimillion-dollar project or a relatively small event, neglecting the details of planning can be costly and even result in critical failure. What may seem to be a small cog in the big machine of an operation may just be the lynchpin to the entire project.
Mountain Xpress
Worst Case Scenario: School systems plan for deadly threats
School safety is on the minds of families, law enforcement and school personnel. Officials from Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools explain what they are doing alongside the Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office to alleviate fears. arts. -by Edwin Arnaudin. Precisely what sonic rubrics need...
Mountain Xpress
AdventHealth Hendersonville receives five-star quality rating
AdventHealth Hendersonville is honored to announce it has once again received national recognition for an overall five-star rating in quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the latest hospital performance report released by the federal agency. This recognition makes AdventHealth Hendersonville the only hospital in Western...
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Fuel prices continue down, for now...activity in the tropics may change that, experts say
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference
Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to stay closed to cars. Updated: 2 hours...
iheart.com
Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment
(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
asheville.com
Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week
We’re already halfway through summer, which means our favorite fall produce is getting closer than we think!. As August arrives, we’re starting to see some of the season’s early apples make their way into farmers markets. In addition to a few delicious apple varieties, the cornucopia of summer fruits at markets right now includes peaches, nectarines, plums, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and even some melons!
my40.tv
CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
