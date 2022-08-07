Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
LSX-Powered 1973 Chevy Camaro Was Built For The Track: Video
A purpose-built 1973 Chevy Camaro autocross build that was recently completed by Long Beach, California-based shop P2 Fabrication was the subject of another video from the muscle car-obsessed folks behind the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube. The owner of this unique 1973 Chevy Camaro, Laura, took delivery of the car in...
gmauthority.com
Artist Imagines Slammed 1989 Chevy Kodiak
Some custom Chevy fans simply can’t get enough of that Bow Tie brand goodness. For folks like that, this slammed 1989 Chevy Kodiak C70 could be just the ticket, with a blown 1957 Chevy Bel Air dragster sitting in back of the bespoke medium-duty truck. Coming to us from...
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1985 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Up For Grabs
Produced between 1969 and 1987, and again later between 1994 and 2007, the Chevy Monte Carlo is a classic General Motors nameplate steeped in NASCAR history, offering up a total of six generations over the years. Now, we’re checking out this fourth-gen example from the 1985 model year, which, despite being nearly 40 years old at this point, looks practically new.
gmauthority.com
Callaway Cars Launches Cadillac Escalade SC602 Supercharger Package
The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is certainly impressive, but now, Callaway Cars is offering an alternative in the form of this new SC602 supercharger package for the “standard” Cadillac Escalade luxury SUV. For those readers who may not know, Callaway Cars specializes in making GM products faster, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado To Offer More Than 200 Accessories
The 2023 Chevy Colorado offers countless improvements and enhancements over the outgoing second-generation model, including a wider stance, modern-exterior styling, a completely overhauled cabin and the latest in-vehicle technologies. It will also offer a vast range of available accessories, with customers set to have access to over 200 individual parts and components from the Chevrolet Accessories catalog.
gmauthority.com
Second-Gen Cadillac CT6 Spied Without Heavy Camo
The upcoming second-generation Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan was just spotted testing in form-hugging camouflage covers, giving us a better look at the four-door’s new styling. This isn’t the first time we’ve caught a glimpse of the second-generation Cadillac CT6 out and about on public roads. However, while the sedan was previously seen in heavy vinyl camouflage, this particular prototype is draped in a body-tight black-and-white wrap, which provides better clarity on the overall shape and design of the second-gen model.
gmauthority.com
2012 Buick LaCrosse Among Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans, Says Consumer Reports
When most people think of cars that are pleasurable to hop behind the wheel of, the 2012 Buick LaCrosse is probably not at the top of their list. The LaCrosse appears to be a bit more enticing than some may realize, though, as it has been dubbed one of the most satisfying used vehicles to own by the editorial team over at Consumer Reports.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 In Glacier Blue Metallic: First Live Photos
Making splashdown late in July, the 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a fresh third generation for the midsize nameplate, with all-new styling, a completely overhauled interior, new tech, and more. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 trim level out in the real world with the first live photos.
gmauthority.com
Here Is 2023 GMC Canyon
General Motors has unveiled the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon, pulling the sheets on a fresh third generation for the midsize pickup. Highlights include the reveal of the off-road capable 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X trim level, revised exterior styling, an overhauled cabin, a new powertrain, and a range of tech goodies.
gmauthority.com
GM Pauses Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Production After Possible Homicide At Plant
GM has temporarily paused production of the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV at its Orion plant in Michigan after an altercation between two co-workers at the facility led to the death of a 48-year-old man. According to The Detroit Free Press, police were called to GM’s Orion Assembly plant...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Slammed On Vossen S17-16 40-Spoke Wheels
The Chevy Silverado is great as a practical work vehicle, but it can quickly be turned into a stylish street truck with just a few simple modifications, as seen with this 2017 Chevy Silverado LT riding on a new set of aftermarket wheels. This particular Chevy Silverado LT is equipped...
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy C10 Restomod Sets Record At Barrett-Jackson Auction: Video
A 1966 Chevy C10 sold for an incredible $275,000 at the recent Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June – a record-high transaction price for the iconic C/K nameplate. The Chevy C10 was conceived as a low-cost, no-nonsense work pickup, so it’s safe to say that the designers and engineers responsible for the iconic American pickup never thought they’d be selling for nearly $300,000. That was before the “restomod” trend truly took hold, though, which has inspired enthusiasts to spend massive amounts of money transforming simple American muscle cars, as well as trucks and SUVs, into bonafide performance vehicles with modern-day creature comforts.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV In Mamba Green Wrap Looks Slick And Stylish
The GMC Hummer EV is a head-turner right out of the box, with a commanding curb presence and imposing off-roader stance. Now, we’re getting a glimpse of this 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup dolled up with a new custom wrap and other bespoke details. Recently posted to social media,...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Average Transaction Price Climbed 9.4 Percent In Q2 2022
The average transaction price for a Chevy Silverado climbed nearly 10 percent year-over-year in Q2 amid sustained demand for full-size trucks. The average amount paid for a Chevy Silverado rose 9.4 percent to $57,448 in the three months from April until the end of June, according to Cox Automotive, which was the highest year-over-year price increase of any Chevy nameplate.
gmauthority.com
Tesla Cybertruck Will Cost More Than Initially Announced, Musk Says
The Tesla Cybertruck generated a ton of media attention upon its debut in 2019, mostly to its strange exterior styling, but also in part due to its low starting price of $39,900. While the Cybertruck’s sci-fi-inspired looks will carry over to the production model, the enticing sub-$40,000 starting price will not.
gmauthority.com
Rare Pratt And Miller 2007 Chevy Corvette C6RS Up For Grabs
As a collector piece, this 2007 Chevy Corvette ticks all the boxes, offering stunning looks, low miles, and impressive provenance, not to mention oodles of speed if desired. Now, this slice of go-faster Corvette goodness is up for grabs in an online auction. Built by Pratt And Miller as a...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe Lease Offered Nationwide In August 2022
For August 2022, a Chevy Tahoe lease continues nationwide on the 2022 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT for $619 per month for 36 months for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. Local market leases are also available on other 2022 Tahoe models. No other incentives are available.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Creates The Electric Vehicle Owner’s Dream Garage: Video
Many owners of electric vehicles like the Chevy Bolt EV rarely need to visit a gas station, and while this is seen as a positive for many environmentally-friendly motorists, some are left yearning for the days when they had an excuse to stop into the mini-mart and grab a sugary soda, a bag of chips or a candy bar.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Cadillac XT4 discount again offers a cash purchase incentive of $500 on the 2022 Cadillac XT4, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Low-interest financing is also available on the 2023 Cadillac XT4. The luxury marque continues to offer a $1,000...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trailblazer Sales Place Fourth In Segment During Q2 2022
Chevy Trailblazer sales decreased in the United States, Canada, and South Korea during the second quarter of 2022. Note that this sales data and report refers to the Trailblazer subcompact crossover, and not the larger body-on-frame SUV that’s sold under the same nameplate in other global markets. Chevrolet Trailblazer...
