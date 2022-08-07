Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election
Kentucky Republicans went to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond.
Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, according to a media release. >>Previous Story: Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear: FEMA has to 'get it right' in response to flooding
Governor Andy Beshear says he'll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear's comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region.
Essence
‘Breonna Taylor’ Chants Drown Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron’s Speech
Cameron has faced renewed criticism over his office’s investigation of police actions during the botched deadly no-knock raid that killed Taylor on March 13, 2020. Dozens of Democrats chanted “Breonna Taylor” throughout Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s speech at the 142nd annual picnic hosted by St. Jerome Catholic Church on Saturday. The event occurred just two days after the U.S. Department of Justice charged four current and former Louisville Metro police officers in connection with Taylor’s death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
AOL Corp
Column: Eli Lilly assails Indiana antiabortion law — after plying its supporters with campaign funds
Last month, I wrote that the surge in antiabortion laws in red states might induce working professionals to refuse job offers in those states or even produce a flood of exits. The evidence then was largely anecdotal. Now, thanks to the giant pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly & Co., there's hard evidence that we stand on the water's edge.
Pritzker says he's optimistic Illinois will pass assault weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday he's optimistic the Illinois General Assembly will be able to pass an assault weapons ban despite fierce opposition from groups like the National Rifle Association."I believe we are in a position to overcome that obstacle and to get an assault weapons ban in our state," Pritzker said during an unrelated news conference on Monday. "I certainly am pushing for it. I think we should have one on the federal level."Over the past ten years, more than two dozen bills to ban assault weapons have been introduced in Springfield.None have passed. Some never even made it out of committee.
Why weren’t abortion restrictions decided by a ballot question in Indiana?
Ballot questions are fairly rare in Indiana. There is no legal avenue for gathering enough signatures to put a question on the ballot.
RELATED PEOPLE
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s metro areas expected to drive population growth through 2050, U of L report finds
Kentucky’s population is expected to increase by more than six percent through 2050, according to a new report released by the Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville. Center researchers project 297,397 new residents will move to the commonwealth in the next three decades. The growth won’t...
WIBC.com
Indiana’s Next Task After Abortion Ban: Beefing Up Prenatal and Postnatal Services
(INDIANAPOLIS) – The Indiana abortion ban taking effect September 15 isn’t the end of legislators’ debate on the issue. House and Senate leaders are pledging a fresh look at expanding prenatal screenings, child care, and other services, to handle the expected increase in births. Hours before passing the abortion ban, legislators approved $87 million for wraparound services. LaGrange Senator Susan Glick (R) says they’ll take a fresh look at those programs when the new session starts in January.
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken library hosting domestic violence workshop
A domestic violence workshop will be held at the McCracken County Public Library in November. The workshop features Catherine Fuller, managing attorney at the Paducah office of Kentucky Legal Aid and Michelle Williams Reams, the Survivor Attorney with the Merryman House. The event takes place on November 3 from 5:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Former Justice Cabinet secretary, lawmaker charged with rape
A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary and lawmaker was arrested Monday and charged with rape. WKYT-TV cited the arrest affidavit in reporting that former state Rep. John Tilley is accused of having sex at a Lexington hotel with a woman who could not consent due to her level of intoxication.
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois State Fair kicks off with debut of butter cow
Officials from the Illinois State Fair unveiled this year's traditional Butter Cow on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Wednesday. It's like throwing out the first pitch at a ball game, as it officially opens the fair festivities now underway through August 21. Sculptor Sarah Pratt put the cow...
westkentuckystar.com
West Kentucky Regional Job Fair set for August 23
A job fair is coming to Paducah later this month. The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair will take place on August 23 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. City of Paducah Communications Manager Pam Spencer said officials decided to organize the event following the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty
According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
Illinois abortion services available with caveats for Indiana women bypassing upcoming ban
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois abortion providers expect a patient influx beyond a current surge to begin in a month when a near-total ban on abortion goes into effect in neighboring Indiana. Access advocates say women in central and southern Indiana can expect availability in Illinois, but for the services to be up to a […]
With Indiana's abortion ban 1 month from taking effect, Ohio doctor warns anti-abortion laws already hurting health care
INDIANAPOLIS — In a little over a month, Indiana's new abortion law will take effect, enacting one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. Already, physicians around Indianapolis are warning that these restrictions will hurt, even kill pregnant people in the Hoosier State. Across the Indiana border in...
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
Comments / 1