Amarillo area entertainment briefs for the week of Aug. 7, 2022

Panhandle PBS now accepting monthly artist submissions

Panhandle PBS is now accepting submissions from local artists for their monthly Patreon artwork feature. Artists are asked to submit designs in their original style paying homage to their favorite PBS character or talent.

Anyone can submit a design, but the station reserves the right to choose an artist that lives in the Texas Panhandle. Some character ideas for artwork designs include:

Downton Abbey

Sesame Street

Daniel Tiger

Dragon Tales

Lamb-Chop Sing-a-Long

Molly of Denali

Ghostwriter

Bob Ross (The Joy of Painting)

Wild Kratts

Curious George

Between the Lions

Only 20 submissions will be taken for the month, and one will be chosen as the featured design of the month. This artwork will be available for Panhandle PBS patrons to get printed on a sticker, postcard, t-shirt, or all three. The artist and their design will also be featured prominently in all of the station's promotions each month:

Weekly social media posts on all social platforms for Panhandle PBS (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn) where there are approximately 18,000 followers. (This includes a tag of the artist's preferred social pages.)

Website feature on Panhandle PBS’ home page for the entire month.

Submissions were due by Aug. 5 and could be uploaded at panhandlePBS.org/patreon. The featured artist will be notified by Aug. 15. For more information about Panhandle PBS Patreon, visit panhandlePBS.org/patreon.

WT’s Great Books Series to explore truth behind myths in John Wayne’s ‘Alamo’

CANYON — Hollywood exaggerations about a pivotal moment of Texas history are in the spotlight for the next installment of West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series.

Dr. Jean Stuntz, a former WT professor of history, will lead the discussion of “Myth, Legend, John Wayne, and the Alamo” at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 via Zoom.

The discussion series — sponsored by the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages — generally is open to those who either have or haven’t read the book, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy. However, for this month, the common text is Wayne’s 1960 directorial debut, “The Alamo,” an epic take on the battle that’s not known for its scrupulous attention to historical accuracy.

Stuntz, an expert in Texas history who retired this spring after 21 years at WT, said that while Wayne’s films are generally worth watching, “The Alamo” isn’t really reflective of what actually occurred in San Antonio in 1836. Stuntz is the author of a novella that doesn’t claim to be historically accurate: “The Alamo and Zombies.”

WT professors and guest lecturers lead the monthly Great Books discussions. The series began in 2011 and is traditionally held in person on the second Tuesday of the month at Burrowing Owl Books, 7406 S.W. 34th Ave., Suite 2B, in Amarillo. It shifted to Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic; a return to in-person meetings is expected to occur in September. To register for the August discussion, email Dr. Patricia Tyrer at ptyrer@wtamu.edu.

Amarillo Botanical Gardens hosting live music Thursdays

Amarillo Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual Music in the Gardens summer concert series, featuring live music 7-9 p.m. every Thursday in the gardens, located at 1400 Streit Drive.

For more information, call 806-352-6513 or visit amarillobotanicalgardens.org

The music lineup includes:

Aug. 11: Darling Brothers (food by Joe Taco)

Aug. 18: Touching Voodoo (food by Crave)

Aug. 25: Rok 45 (food TBD)

Starlight Ranch hosts margarita festival

Join Starlight Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 13, as they celebrate three of the greatest things they love: Margaritas, tacos, and Lucha Libre Wrestling.

Sample more than different margaritas plus tacos from around the Panhandle. Ticketholders be given a voting chip to vote for their favorite margarita. The winning margarita gets a cash prize and naming rights for “Amarillo’s Best Margarita”.

Sampling cards will be available for purchase that buy a limited-edition sampling glass, and eight sampling vouchers. Each vendor will have their own sampling recipe so make sure to try them all.

There will also be axe throwing, a 10,000 square foot maze, miniature golf and live music by Sugar Rock Yacht Band.

General admission tickets range from $30 to $65 (plus taxes and fees) depending on features and VIP status.

For more information, visit www.bigtexan.com/starlight-ranch-event-center/

Reckless Kelly returns to Amarillo

Reckless Kelly and the Band of Heathens come to Amarillo at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 for an outdoor show at Starlight Ranch, 1415 Sunrise Drive.

Reckless Kelly's country-rock genre and stage presence shows off a fun and alternative musicianship with a honky-tonk twist. Their debut album, Millican, appeared in 1998. Led by brothers Willy (vocals, guitar) and Cody Braun (vocals, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica), Reckless Kelly formed in Bend, Oregon, before relocating to Austin in January 1997. Over twenty years later, their double-LP American Jackpot/American Girls, was released in May 2020. Now with over 25 years of performances, Reckless Kelly delivers a night of unforgettable music you won't soon forget.

The Band of Heathens is talking about their weekly Zoom brainstorm session during the pandemic, where they continued their creativity as musicians. While the live music industry was put on hold, their most recent album came together, ("Remote Transmissions") featuring covers of ten classic songs with guest vocals by the likes of Margo Price, Todd Snider, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Charlie Starr. The Band of Heathens hails from Austin and has enjoyed sustained and award-winning success for more than a decade, totaling 10 albums and over twelve hundred performances in thirteen countries.

For more information, visit www.bigtexan.com/starlight-ranch-event-center/

Turner to perform at UW kickoff event

The United Way of Amarillo hosting country artist Josh Turner for its annual Campaign Kickoff event scheduled fort 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Starlight Ranch, 1415 Sunrise Drive.

Turner is an American country and gospel singer and actor. In 2003, he signed to MCA Nashville Records. That same year, his debut album's title track, "Long Black Train", was his breakthrough single release. Some of his other hits include "Your Man", "Would You Go With Me", and "Why Don't We Just Dance".

United Way is working to advance the areas of health, income, education, and basic needs, which are the building blocks for a good quality of life. Through the collective efforts of the public, we are able to partner with agencies that provide high-quality programs that better lives. In short, we want to impact lives so that they thrive with income stability, education, and health and are independent of charitable and governmental needs.

Tickets are available for $35 and $75 (plus taxes and fees) for general admission and VIP, respectively.

For more information, visit www.bigtexan.com/starlight-ranch-event-center/

'Missa Solemnis' to feature performers from across region

Amarillo Symphony plans to present Beethoven’s "Missa Solemnis" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Buchanan St.

The "Missa Solemnis" is a solemn, sung mass composed by Ludwig van Beethoven from 1819 to 1823. It was first performed on April 7, 1824, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, under the auspices of Beethoven’s patron Prince Nikolai Galitzin.

An incomplete performance was given in Vienna on May 7, 1824, when the Kyrie, Credo, and Agnus Dei, three of the five movements, were conducted by the composer.

It is generally considered to be one of the composer’s supreme achievements and, along with Bach’s Mass in B minor, one of the most significant Mass settings of the common practice period.

The artistic forces being secured total 178 musicians including 1 conductor, 4 soloists, 58 orchestra musicians and 115 choral musicians.

Musicians are comprised of organizations all across the Panhandle area. This includes Chamber Music Amarillo, the Amarillo Symphony, Amarillo Master Chorale, Panhandle PBS, Lubbock Chorale, West Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, Wayland Baptist University, Amarillo College, and First Baptist Church of Amarillo.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit amarillosymphony.org

ALT plans production of 'Significant Other'

Amarillo Little Theatre, 2019 Civic Circle, plans to present "Significant Other" Aug. 18-28.

Meet Jordan Berman. He’s single. And he has a date with a co-worker to see a documentary about the Franco-Prussian war. At least, he thinks it’s a date.

"Significant Other" follows Jordan who would love to be in love, but that’s easier said than done. So until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit amarillolittletheatre.org

Friends of Lake Meredith & Alibates raising funds for fireworks show

The Friends of Lake Meredith & Alibates are seeking sponsors and donations for its fireworks show scheduled for Sept. 3.

"In the past several years the Lake Meredith Fireworks events have been a big success, an estimated 60,000 people visited our National Park, and local businesses have had record sales. This event is good for the local economy and a tradition that everyone in the area enjoys. We need your help in supporting our local National Park and the continuation of the tradition," a news release says. All sponsors will be recognized before and during the event, with names and logos displayed on posters for each level of sponsorship. Platinum Level Sponsors ($10,000 or more) will be announced on KGNC FM the night of the show as they will accompany music with the show.

Star Parties are planned for 9-11 p.m. Aug. 20 and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. l5, and a Small Fry Fishing Tournament will be held Aug. 6. Other annual events include ranger led programs, village tours, Panhandle days, kayak programs, Flint Fest and the McBride House Tour. Movies at the Lake will feature "The Blind Side" being screened July 16 for Everyday Heroes night, "The Sandlot" showing Sept. 3 for the fireworks night and "Hocus Pocus" on view Oct. 29 for Trunk or Treat.

Donations may be mailed to The Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates, P.O. Box 1372, Borger, TX 79008, or call 806-736-0113. Sponsorship deadline is Aug. 15.

Events and dates are subject to change; for more information, call 806-857-3151 or visit their Facebook page.

Tickets on sale for 2nd annual 'Love, Laughter & Friends Festival' in September

Nfinity Entertainment & Live Capital proudly announce their 2nd Annual "Love, Laughter & Friends Festival," which will take place Sept. 17, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Amarillo’s Azteca Music Hall.

Tickets start at $55 and went on sale to the public June 6. There will be comedy, food and live performances from multiple Grammy nominated artists such as Frankie J, Twista, Pleasure P, Bobby V. and also Yung Joc from VH1's "Love and Hip Hop" — all five artists on one stage for one special night.

Last year’s festival showcased musical artists Ginuwine, Baby Bash and R&B group Dru Hill and drew an energetic diverse audience of more than 1,000 strong, and this year's event will be even bigger.

Keep up with news about the festival on Facebook and Instagram, and also by following @Nfinity Entertainment and @LiveCapitalTX. For additional information on tickets/VIP sections, call (806) 779-6360.

'Celebrate America' with Amarillo Symphony at Hodgetown Oct. 1

The Amarillo Symphony and Hodgetown Events are excited to present “Celebrate America," a community concert for the whole family on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event.

The Amarillo Symphony will perform a variety of patriotic classics, film music and other American musical favorites. The concert will end with a fireworks finale set to Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" and John Philip Sousa’s "Stars and Stripes Forever."

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, call 806-803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

Hoodoo Mural Festival returning to downtown Amarillo Oct. 1

The Hoodoo Mural Festival returns to downtown Amarillo on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Among the festival's music lineup will be Los Angeles’s modern pop duo Neil Frances, who recently released their debut album "There is No Neil Frances" in February; New Jersey-based music producer and DJ Flamingosis, known for his tunes that blend the sounds of funk, soul, and electronic music; multi-platform music producer Kaelin Ellis from today’s electronic and hip-hop beat scene; and up-and-coming electro-pop duo Little Jet.

In the mural art lineup is Tristan Eaton, who has more than 25 years of art experience with projects spanning the country and is often sought ought for his unique patchwork, multi-medium portraits; Ricardo Gonzalez (aka It’s A Living), a designer and artist from Durango, Mexico, who emphasizes unique typographies in his larger-than-life murals; and Los Angeles-based muralist Rabi, who is part of the artist collective CYRCLE and whose most notable fans include the likes of Shepard Fairey, Sean Combs, and the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

In addition, Hoodoo alumni Drew Merritt (2021) and Malcolm Byers (2019) are also set to return to the festival, the release says.

For more information, the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit the festival's website at www.HoodooMural.com.

'Menopause the Musical' set for Oct. 18 performance at Amarillo Civic Center

GFour Productions, winners of 56 Drama Desk and 44 Tony Awards, are bringing the international hit show "Menopause The Musical" to Amarillo. The national touring production will be at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium for just one performance on Oct. 18.

"Menopause The Musical" is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Tickets went on sale July 22 and are available online at PanhandleTickets.com, at the Civic Center Box Office, by phone at 806-378-3096 and area United Supermarkets.

Now celebrating 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, "Menopause The Musical" has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead. Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.” Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, "Menopause The Musical," a laughter-filled 90-minute production, gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

"Menopause The Musical" is now in its 20th year and 15th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 15 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into ninelanguages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.

"Menopause The Musical" is welcomed in Amarillo as a season add-on, followed shortly by Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and the 2022-2023 Broadway Spotlight Series which includes "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Legally Blonde," "Anastasia," and "Fiddler on the Roof." For more information on the season and season tickets, visit www.celebrityattractions.com/Amarillo.

Get social with the Broadway Spotlight Series by becoming a fan on Facebook.com/BwayAmarillo and Instagram.com/BwayAmarillo .

Mannheim Steamroller 2022 Christmas Tour comes to Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium on Nov. 25

Celebrity Attractions and Amarillo Civic Center is ringing in the holiday season with the return of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate more than 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour. Tickets are on sale and are available online at panhandletickets.com,the Civic Center box office, by phone at 806-378-3096, and area United Supermarkets.

Davis said the hallmark tour will begin on Nov. 15 and run through Dec. 30, with two traveling ensembles holding performances in cities across the country. “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multigenerational families join us during the holidays each year.”

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment, a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented shows and exhibits for more than 40 years; more info can be found online at www.magicspace.net . For more on Mannheim Steamroller, visit www.mannheimsteamroller.com .

Mannheim Steamroller is welcomed in Amarillo as a season add-on, followed shortly by the 2022-2023 Broadway Spotlight Series which includes "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Legally Blonde," "Anastasia" and "Fiddler on the Roof." For more information on the season and season tickets, visit www.celebrityattractions.com/Amarillo. Get social with the Broadway Spotlight Series by becoming a fan on Facebook.com/BwayAmarillo and Instagram.com/BwayAmarillo. To connect with Mannheim Steamroller, follow them on Twitter @MannheimSteam , on Facebook or at MannheimSteamroller.com .

Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black's 'Mostly Hits & the Mrs' Tour stops by Jan. 28 at Amarillo Civic Center

Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs” Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black. They will be making a stop at the Amarillo Civic Center on Jan. 28, 2023.

Tickets start at $51 plus applicable fees and went on sale July 29. They are aavailable online at panhandletickets.com, the Civic Center Box Office, by phone at 806.378.3096, and area United Supermarkets. Clint and LisaExperience pre-show packages also available online at panhandletickets.com.

Clint Black surged to superstardom leading the fabled Class of ’89, with five consecutive singles from his triple platinum debut album, “Killin’ Time,” reaching #1; a feat never accomplished before in any music genre. He followed that with his second album, certified triple platinum “Put Yourself in My Shoes,” followed by a string of certified gold and multi- platinum albums. Black has earned 22 #1 singles and 31 Top 10’s, making him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era. He has sold more than 20 million records and has received dozens of major awards and nominations including a GRAMMY and stars on both the Music City and Hollywood Walk of Fames. In 2021, Black launched Clint Black Cowboy Coffee, a line of Texasroasted coffee available at clintblackcoffee.com. Black also hosts and co-produces “Talking in Circles with Clint Black,” which just completed a successful second season on Circle TV.

Lisa Hartman Black starred in the iconic TV show “Knots Landing,” which launched her career in a formidable array of movies and mini-series. With her prowess as an actress and her high TVQ, Lisa assured top ratings for the networks with her performances in “The Operation” with Joe Penny, “Roses Are for The Rich” with Bruce Dern, “Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues” with James Brolin and “Without A Kiss Goodbye” with Chris Meloni and Cloris Leachman. She starred in three miniseries: “Valley of the Dolls,” “2000 Malibu Road” and Judith Krantz’s “Dazzle.”

Lisa and Clint starred together in “Still Holding On: The Legend of Cadillac Jack” and “Flicka: Country Pride.” Lily Pearl joined in the cast of the latter at age nine. Clint and Lisa released their Grammy-nominated duet, “When I Said I Do,” in 1999, which won an Academy of Country Music Award. The two were a part of “The Masked Singer,” season 4, as the first-ever duo, “The Snow Owls.”