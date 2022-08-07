ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area Our Town briefs for Aug. 7, 2022

By Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idUSO_0h8AwRda00

Amarillo Rainbow Room holding 'Back to School' supply drive

The Amarillo Rainbow Room has kicked-off its annual “Back to School Supply Drive” benefitting CPS-involved children and families.

“We feel every child deserves the opportunity to have the supplies they need to be successful and confident in school,” said Jennifer Sugg, Amarillo Rainbow Room Coordinator. “We’re asking the community to help with donations of backpacks, pencils, paper and more.”

To make donating quick and efficient, the Rainbow Room has established an Amazon School Supply Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3HVN64ETDDTGM?ref_=wl_share

Donation deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Drop-off location for school supplies is Texas DFPS, 3521 SW 15th Ave. Corporate and monetary donations are also welcome. For more information, contact Jenn Sugg, Amarillo Rainbow Room Coordinator at 806-354-6292 or jennifer.sugg@dfps.texas.gov.

DFPS Rainbow Rooms are emergency resource rooms located at Child Protective Services that assists children and families in crisis situations. Community Partners of Amarillo - through the Rainbow Room - supplies diapers, formula, clothing, school supplies, cleaning supplies, cribs, toddler beds, etc. to children and families in crisis situations.

APHD offering vaccines, information at back-to-school events

The Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) will be at several back-to-school bashes across the city this weekend and beyond, including:

  • Back2School Barrio Bash 4 - 1 p.m. Sunday at 1621 S. Houston;
  • Hillside Back-to-School block party and shoe drive, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday at 24th and Grand;
  • Back-to-School party, 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Tradewind School Park;
  • Back to School party, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 12 at Hamlet Elementary;
  • Back to School Bash, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12 at Forest Hill Park, 3515 N. Grand; and
  • Braids and Fades, 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Bones Hooks Park.

According to a Facebook post, APHD will be providing back to school vaccines. Students must have their immunization record and meet eligibility for those who have Medicaid and/or are uninsured. A free COVID vaccine will be offered for kids 6 months and older, including adults. Information about other services will be provided by APHD that are low to no cost at its clinic.

AAMW holding 'Clear the Shelters' adoption special

The city of Amarillo's Animal Management and Welfare department is running a "Clear the Shelters" adoption special through the month of August, to help as many animals as possible find their "furever" homes.

Adoption cost is $25 for dogs and $5 for cats, and the fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchips. To schedule an appointment, visit amw.amarillo.gov or call 806-378-9032.

Amarillo Area CASA hosting open house at its office Aug. 9

Amarillo Area CASA is hosting an Open House event at its office on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 6 pm.

"We invite community members to come tour our office, meet the staff, and hear about the work we are doing for children in foster care in our area," a news release said. "This event is come and go, and light drinks and snacks will be served."

Questions can be directed to Doug Hathcock at (806) 373-2272, or via email at doug@amarillocasa.org.

Amarillo Area CASA is a local non-profit that partners community volunteers with children in foster care-there are currently hundreds of children in our area who are in CPS custody due to abuse or neglect. CASA advocates ensure their CASA kid stays safe during the difficult situations they face in foster care. Volunteers participate in home visits, phone calls, letter writing and getting involved at the school level to guarantee their children know they are supported. Volunteers represent stability for kids who are often experiencing relational poverty and chronic stress.

Beef cattle conference addresses difficult decisions Aug. 9 in Pampa

A beef cattle conference will be offered 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Gray County in the Gray County Annex, 12126 E. Frederic Ave., Pampa.

The cost is $10 at the door, and lunch will be provided. Participants are asked to preregister by calling 806-669-8033 at the AgriLife Extension office.

“This program is aimed at anyone raising cattle,” said Nick Simpson, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Gray County in a news release. “We decided to develop this program to address some difficult decisions that have been and will have to be made due to tough markets and inputs, little to no forage and short hay supplies due to drought. ... We also, thinking about down the road, wanted to look at what these drought/input implications will mean headed into winter/spring calving.”

Topics and speakers will include:

  • Starting Cattle Off the Right Way, Clay Burson, Ph.D., cattle consultant with Purina Animal Health.
  • Cattle Market Outlook, DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist, Amarillo.
  • Fly Control Options, Reina Lewis, Ph.D., regional sales manager for Central Life Sciences, Lubbock.
  • Factors Affecting Optimal Calving Season, Tim Steffens, Ph.D., range management specialist, AgriLife Extension and West Texas A&M University, Canyon.

Commodity Supplement Food Program (Senior Food Box) distribution event Aug. 10 in Hereford

A Commodity Supplemental Food Program distribution event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Nazarene Family Church, 1410 La Plata St.

Eligible seniors 60+, who meet the household income requirements, can sign up for a monthly food box valued at $60-$70 including a 2 pound block of commodity cheese. Applicants will need to provide one form of ID at sign up. Acceptable forms of identification are: Driver’s License, State ID Card, Birth Certificate, Permanent Resident Card, Passport, Military ID, Refugee Visa, Baptismal Certificate, Health Card.

Applicants are allowed to self-declare their income. If there is more than one resident in the home, applicants must provide names, birthdays and income of any additional residents to determine eligibility.

For more information, visit www.hpfb.org/csfp . The High Plains Food Bank partners with the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) to eligible seniors 60 years of age and older. The food items included in the CSFP box are U.S. Department of Agriculture products. Therefore, in order to participate in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, seniors must qualify by meeting USDA’s Income Eligibility Guidelines.

WGU celebrates 11th anniversary, offers Texas Trailblazer Scholarship

As WGU celebrates over a decade in Texas, it is reflecting on how its student-centric model leads to student success and how this success contributes to the state. The non-profit online university currently has about 13,800 students across the state, and 74 percent of their students work full-time while enrolled, according to a news release. WGU Texas’ diverse student population includes many first generation and low-income students, most of which are working adults.

This year, during the 11th anniversary, WGU Texas is offering the Texas Trailblazer Scholarship in honor of the 8,000+ Texans that made the decision to complete a college degree. To celebrate this milestone, WGU Texas will award five scholarships, each valued up to $5,000, to motivated Texans wishing to further their education. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023.

The online, non-profit university has more than 24,000 graduates in Texas, many of which are from underserved communities. Of these graduates, 39% are first generation, 30% are underrepresented, and 23% are active-duty military, veterans or military spouses. In fiscal year (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022) alone, WGU Texas awarded more than $1.8 million to 655 students. Learn more at https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/texas/trailblazer.html.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Snapology to open in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
AMARILLO, TX
agdaily.com

New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo sees increase in mosquitos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a news release from the City of Amarillo, residents have seen an increase in the mosquito population after recent rainfall. Officials stated that the city’s Environmental Health Department is aware of the situation. “Amarillo will never be ungrateful for rain, but with the rain comes a related problem,” Anthony Spanel, […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyon, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Government
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Pampa, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KFDA

High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Briefs#Our Town#School Supplies#Cps#Texas Dfps#Child Protective Services#Community Partners#Cribs
Mix 94.1

Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Mayor In Washington, D.C. For CHIPS Signing Bill

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson was in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday for the signing of the Chips and Science Bill. The CHIPS Act of 2022 should provide over 50 billion dollars in loans and grants to manufacturers of semiconductors, which are in many products such as cars and computers. Nelson says...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Locations to Sign Petition Against Civic Center Tax Hike Announced

Voters hoping to get directly involved in attempts to repeal the controversial Civic Center expansion tax notes now have their opportunity. The Potter County Republican Party and Inspire Amarillo have announced times and places voters can sign a petition which could force an election to repeal the ordinance that passed the tax notes.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Mix 94.1

Are Businesses Really Hiring In Amarillo? Just A Ruse?

If you roam around town, you'll notice a relatively common theme at a lot of places. "Now hiring" signs and messages are posted on marquees and doors of businesses. There are still a lot of unemployed people in Amarillo that are actively looking for a job but are somehow unable to gain employment anywhere. So what are the reasons behind it?
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Moore County sees impact of Monday’s landspouts

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Moore County have provided MyHIghPlains.com with photos and video about the impact a landspout had on the area Monday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Moore County Emergency Management System posted on social media explaining that the tornadoes were landspouts that touched down. According to Chief Meteorologist […]
MOORE COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Panhandle publisher ready to retire, but first she wants to sell her family's newspaper

CANADIAN, Texas — When Laurie Ezzell Brown became editor of her local newspaper, The Canadian Record, 29 years ago, she had little experience. Her dad, the editor, had been stubborn in keeping his responsibilities until his passing, and Brown had not been prepared for the abrupt transition. The day her dad died, Brown drove back from the hospital, sat at her dad’s desk, looked around and started putting together a paper scheduled to go out in two days.
CANADIAN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews working on Star Lodge Fire

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 10 The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on the fire, which resulted in two alarms and “significant damage” to the impacted building. Original: AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard. According to MyHighPlains […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy