Victim killed in Parsons Avenue shooting was 19-year-old man

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Columbus police have identified the victim in a fatal Saturday shooting along Parsons Avenue near Merion Village.

Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide Children's Hospital from a vehicle at 2:50 p.m., around five minutes after police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue.

Stargell was pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived on Parson Avenue, they discovered evidence of a shooting but were unable to locate the victim, according to a release.  Police were later able to connect Stargell to the shooting and identify him as the victim.

Homicide Database: Here's where homicides have happened in Columbus in 2021

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Victim killed in Parsons Avenue shooting was 19-year-old man

