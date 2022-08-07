Victim killed in Parsons Avenue shooting was 19-year-old man

Columbus police have identified the victim in a fatal Saturday shooting along Parsons Avenue near Merion Village.

Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide Children's Hospital from a vehicle at 2:50 p.m., around five minutes after police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue.

Stargell was pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived on Parson Avenue, they discovered evidence of a shooting but were unable to locate the victim, according to a release. Police were later able to connect Stargell to the shooting and identify him as the victim.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

