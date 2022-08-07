ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Shelburne Cross Currents column: Best memories often involve meals

By By Gene Shelburne
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

“Please remove Lloyd Boyll from your magazine’s mailing list,” the note requested. “He died last month.” Although I had known that Lloyd had been battling multiple old-man ailments, I was sorry to get that news.

But my first reaction to it was not sadness. Instead, in my heart and head, I was back at a sandwich/coffee shop in downtown Indianapolis with my dear friend Leo Miller. Over forty years ago he had taken me there to meet Lloyd for the first time. The friendship we initiated that day lasted for all the decades since.

Indiana was also the stage for another treasured memory. “Ellen Thomas used to cook apples that way,” my lady commented as we ate supper. I confess that I remembered nothing about dear Ellen’s apple recipe, but I’ll never forget that blessed morning when Nita and I joined Ellen at the breakfast table in her country home. Long after the eggs and bacon had been consumed, we sat and shared memories of Ellen’s remarkable husband, Gerald, who then was in the last stages of Alzheimer’s.

“Bring him the biggest T-bone steak you have,” Dean Smith sneaked around behind my back and told the owner/chef at the country café known as Lowake Inn. I’d ordered a modest piece of meat, but that night the waitress brought me half a cow. I’ll never forget how much fun Dean and Lois and others at our table had that night as they teased me.

By now do you detect the common denominator in these tales?

Meals and memories. I could fill a book with similar stories, all of them about memories of special friends with whom I shared meals. It’s the same for you, isn’t it? The bulk of your best memories are about meals and the people who dined with you. It works that way for all of us.

Does this help us see the genius of Jesus when he chose a meal as the way to be sure that his followers would always remember him? When our Lord and his disciples were sharing a Passover meal, he gave them bread to eat and wine to drink, and told them, “Do this in memory of me.”

All around the globe those of us who wear the name of Jesus still eat and drink to remember him. And it works. Over and over, the holy meal revives the memory.

Gene Shelburne is pastor emeritus of the Anna Street Church of Christ, 2310 Anna Street, Amarillo, Texas. Contact him at GeneShel@aol.com, or get his books and magazines at www.christianappeal.com. His column has run on the Faith page for more than three decades.

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Society
State
Indiana State
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Missing German Shepherd reunites with family after almost 5 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sheba, the long-lost German Shepherd reunited with her family today after nearly 5 years. Sheba was stolen back in 2018 in the Baytown area, on Monday she was found in Borger about 600 miles away from home. She left from the Hutchinson County Airport this morning...
BAYTOWN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Snapology to open in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Thomas
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Dean Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelburne Cross Currents#Lloyd Had#Lloyd For
kgncnewsnow.com

Concerts In The Canyon This Week

This Sept. 16, 2015 photo shows Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. Many of the country's most prominent national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Zion, set new visitation records in 2015. The National Park Service celebrates its 100th birthday in 2016 and has been urging Americans to rediscover the country's scenic wonders or find new parks to visit through marketing campaigns. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews working on Star Lodge Fire

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 10 The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on the fire, which resulted in two alarms and “significant damage” to the impacted building. Original: AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard. According to MyHighPlains […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Moore County sees impact of Monday’s landspouts

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Moore County have provided MyHIghPlains.com with photos and video about the impact a landspout had on the area Monday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Moore County Emergency Management System posted on social media explaining that the tornadoes were landspouts that touched down. According to Chief Meteorologist […]
MOORE COUNTY, TX
agdaily.com

New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy