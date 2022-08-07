ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostraver Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

NJDOT offering drivers money to simply drive around

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- How would you like to get paid just for driving around? That's an offer from the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The state is considering changing the fuel tax to charge based on how many miles you drive, not how much gas you buy. The transportation...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
City
Rostraver Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Westmoreland County, PA
CBS News

Woman accused of stealing $50,000 in jewelry, cash from Fort Lauderdale man arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a Fort Lauderdale man's apartment has been arrested. North Carolina resident Cloe Reynicke, 23, was taken into custody in Nevada by the Henderson Police Department for driving with a suspended license. At the time of the arrest, police ran a check and saw she was wanted on a warrant out of Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS News

New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet

The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
SECAUCUS, NJ
CBS News

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mawc
CBS News

Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda

A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
WEST COVINA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy