Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
CBS News
NJDOT offering drivers money to simply drive around
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- How would you like to get paid just for driving around? That's an offer from the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The state is considering changing the fuel tax to charge based on how many miles you drive, not how much gas you buy. The transportation...
Aaron Crawford helped Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding. The teen's mysterious death was just added to the flood death count.
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron "Mick" Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding...
CBS News
Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25 in northern Colorado, 1 dead
A fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator has closed I-25 in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's bridge and road damage.
Northern California authorities urge witnesses to come forward as they continue search for missing 16-year-old girl
Police in Northern California have released a new image of missing teen Kiely Rodni, but said their search has hit a roadblock. The 16-year-old was last seen early Saturday morning at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Placer County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Alford said Wednesday that authorities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Woman accused of stealing $50,000 in jewelry, cash from Fort Lauderdale man arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a Fort Lauderdale man's apartment has been arrested. North Carolina resident Cloe Reynicke, 23, was taken into custody in Nevada by the Henderson Police Department for driving with a suspended license. At the time of the arrest, police ran a check and saw she was wanted on a warrant out of Fort Lauderdale.
CBS News
State of Colorado sending out TABOR refund checks. Don't accidentally throw the envelope away!
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.
New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet
The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
CBS News
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska woman charged with helping teen daughter have abortion after detectives see their Facebook messages
Omaha, Nebraska — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
CBS News
Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda
A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
Karen Stitt was abducted from a California bus stop and stabbed to death in 1982. DNA has led to her suspected killer in Hawaii.
A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus in Sunnyvale when she...
CBS News
Former Aliquippa football coach Mike Zmijanac joining Ambridge coaching staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Zmijanac is going to be back on the sidelines in Beaver County -- but not as a head coach. According to the Beaver County Times, Zmijanac will be joining Sherman McBride's staff as a volunteer assistant at Ambridge. Zmijanac spent over 20 years as the head...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Primary 2022: Finstad wins 1st District special election; Samuels concedes to Omar
Primaries have much lower voter turnout that general elections if history is our guide. The last state primary's turnout was 22 percent. On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Secretary of State's office said the unofficial voter turnout for the primary was 18 percent. Fewer people voted absentee for the primary election....
Comments / 0