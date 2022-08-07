Read full article on original website
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina
A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.
Cameron’s Picks Of Things To Do In Charlotte This Weekend (8.12-8.14)
It truly feels like we’re in the dog days of Summer right now. We’re all sick of the weather, and looking forward to things like football Sundays, sweaters, and pumpkin Spice Latte’s. While we still have a few more weeks of Summer left, you may as well...
The North Carolina Aquarium Needs Your Help Naming Baby Otters
North Carolina your help is needed! It’s easy and for a great cause. Is there any better procrastination for the day they looking at cute baby animals? I think not. And the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has three adorable baby otters that they need help naming. The pups are Asian small-clawed otters and are all females. The aquarium gave some information about each pup on their website to help voters get to know them before choosing a name.
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed
Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
‘CLT Burger Week’ Returns For A 7th Savory Year
Heads up, carnivores. CLT Burger Week is back! Actually, it’s more than a week. The 7th annual celebration of the Queen City’s best burger offerings runs August 12-21. According to the Charlotte Observer, more than 25 local restaurants across the Charlotte area are participating in CLT Burger Week, including Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Jack Beagles, Brazwell’s, French Quarter Tavern, Kid Cashew, Angry Ales, and The Local. Each will be serving up specialty burgers for just $6.
North Carolina Has One of the Best Wine Tours of 2022
Are you into wine tasting? Enjoying a nice glass of wine, socializing with your favorite people, and taking in a great view around you? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend or an off day, right? There are tons and tons of wine tours across the country and more and more people are wanting to find some more. Whether you are sipping in California or right here in North Carolina, you will truly enjoy your wine tasting experience.
Optimist Hall In Charlotte Will Soon Charge For Parking
In some not so exciting local news, one of Charlotte’s most popular food halls is going to start charging for parking. Optimist Hall just celebrated their 3-year anniversary a few weeks ago, and on the back end of that, they have made an announcement that has some locals upset.
New Dinner Experience Now Available At One Of Your Favorite Florida Theme Parks
There is a new dinner experience now available at one of your favorite Florida theme parks. Find out where you can have dinner and see a show for a great price!. National Roller Coaster Day is coming up and one Florida Theme Park is giving behind the scenes tours to park visitors. Find out which park and how to get on the list!
South Carolina Woman Dies After Beach Umbrella Accident
Very sad news out of South Carolina as a woman has died after being struck by a beach umbrella. The incident happened in Garden City Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Tammy Perault was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries a short time later. ABC15 News reports that the umbrella was picked up by the wind which caused it to hit Perault. It seems that she was a local in the Garden City community as a heartfelt Facebook message was posted by a local beach bar in her memory.
Popular Rowan Co. restaurant’s dining room reopening after two-year pandemic closure
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For a lot of folks in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, the closing of the dining room at the Stag & Doe was one of the real heartaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic restaurant on Highway 29 near China Grove is known for attracting large...
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
Preschoolers Are Headed Back In North Carolina
Depending on where you live in North Carolina, your preschools may start at different times. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention defines the preschool age range as being between three and five years old. However, there are no hard and fast rules. The majority of kindergarten programs start at the age of five. However, some children may still be in preschool at age five, depending on their birthday. Union County Community Action, Inc. (UCCA) provides comprehensive services to promote self-sufficiency for children, youth, adults, and families across Union, Anson, & Richmond counties.
Most Scenic View Restaurants in South Carolina
Looking to enjoy a great dinner with an even better view? Well, South Carolina is home to some amazing restaurants that have some of the best scenic views you can imagine. As a girl from South Carolina, I surely know some of these restaurants, and trust me when I say they are not lying about the views!
3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina
There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
More rescued beagles arrive in North Carolina
More beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle.
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
What to know when facing an eviction in North Carolina
Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago.
