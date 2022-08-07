Read full article on original website
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
communitynewspapers.com
NEW! Live Cuban Show at Havana 1957
A salsa Cuban Live Show, Havana 1957 & Ocean Drive provide the perfect recipe for the ultimate Miami experience. Two hours of live show with singer, musicians & dancers wearing spectacular & eye-catching outfits, a salsa class to learn how to master the dance floor while having fun and Cuban Cuisine, proving what best in town and traditional means to Miami. Just the right ingredients and a fabulous nightlife reason to spend Un Dia en La Habana.
islandernews.com
Beach access – or lack thereof – and kids fishing tourney among the items making news on the island in 1988
Even though Key Biscayne is surrounded by water, many of the island’s residents have a tough time reaching the beach. “To my knowledge, there are no beach easements open to the general public on Key Biscayne,” said Walt Geiger, chief of the Development Division of the Metro-Dade Planning Department. “They’re all restricted access easements that are reserved for the residents of the oceanfront hotels and condominiums.”
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne not alone on sargassum problem
These days, i’s impossible to go by any beach or portion of Key Biscayne shoreline without seeing mounds of seaweed wash up on its shores. According to a recent NBC South Florida, it's an issue that the island is sharing with almost the entire Atlantic coast. A study –...
Thrillist
Miami's Newest Waterfront Restaurant Bayshore Club Has Made Its Debut
Arriving for your meal by boat is always such a Miami flex, and now there’s another dock and dine opportunity you can add to your list with the opening of Bayshore Club. Grove Bay Hospitality Group has opened their newest venture, and this time they’re back in The Grove (Coconut Grove, that is) bringing new life to a beloved Miami institution. Bayshore Club has opened its doors in the same space that once housed the iconic Scotty’s Landing.
PLANetizen
Miami Rapid Transit Project Moves Forward
According to an article in The Next Miami, Miami-Dade County has issued the draft environmental study for a rapid transit line that would connect downtown Miami and Miami Beach as part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program. “The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Miami Beach.”
Sargassum seaweed takes over Miami Beach
Beachgoers have been reporting mounds of seaweed washing up on the shore of South Florida beaches.
nomadlawyer.org
Miami: 7 Spectacular Hidden Gems In Miami You Must Visit.
There are many hidden gems to explore when visiting Miami. From secluded state parks to quirky restaurants to fascinating fan art museums, there are plenty of activities and attractions to please any visitor. Use a Miami packing list to plan your trip, pack your bags, and explore all the hidden...
islandernews.com
Remembering Bob
Sun Valley, Idaho - Robert "Bob" Lucian Molinari, 79, of Sun Valley and Key Biscayne, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on July 30, 2022. Bob was born on June 22, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY to James and Connie Molinari, and was raised on Coney Island, where he fell in love with the ocean. He never lost his Brooklyn accent or forgave the Dodgers for their move to Los Angeles.
WSVN-TV
South Florida couple goes viral on TikTok, now selling exotic fruit online
Who doesn’t love locally grown fresh fruit? But we’re not sure anyone loves it more than a pair of SoFlo influencers! They’ve really found their sweet spot on TikTok, showing their rare and, let’s just say, eye-catching nature’s candy. Deco’s Alex Miranda is locally grown...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Summer Sizzles At Time Out Market Miami
Disco Punch Brunch, Happy Hour, Natural Wine Flights, The Blakery for the ultimate 6-ounce cookie, and more!. The sizzling summer soirée never ends at Time Out Market Miami, the food and cultural market bringing the best of the city all under one roof. With 17 eateries, daily happy hour, weekend Disco Punch Brunch, and resident DJs beat the heat at 1601 Drexel Avenue in South Beach. Time Out Market reveals exciting new activations for guests to enjoy this season.
The Housing Market Slows As Prices Continue To Soar: A Luxury Real Estate Forecast By CEO Of Luxuri Rentals, Jonathan Campau
Few cities have seen as massive growth over the past several years as Miami has. Building on its consistent growth since the 2008 housing crisis, Miami’s real estate market emerged as a major winner since the Covid-19 pandemic. Economic experts are excited about Miami’s real estate market as these trends continue to compound on each other. As many real estate markets dwindle, losing their early pandemic boost, Miami has risen above the pack and secured itself as becometh that is here to stay. Two years removed from the onset of the pandemic and Miami home prices are still rising year...
islandernews.com
Tuesday dining options on Key Biscayne
Enjoy a delicious Tuesday meal from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are preparing some of the best meal-deals on Key Biscayne this August 9, 2022. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business. We are a unique and healthy restaurant...
Bad Bunny Is In Florida & The Menu At His New Miami Restaurant Just Dropped
Bad Bunny returned to Florida this weekend after making history at his Orlando show in March. While he was in the Central region, his new restaurant welcomed some customers for a food tasting. It's called Gekkō and it will open to the public this month, though some patrons have already...
Miami New Times
The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Enjoy a glass of wine (or two) while listening to Oigo at Lagniappe on Monday night. The solo project of ¡Suénalo! founding member Adrian Gonzalez, Oigo is known for using his vocals, guitar, and loops to make a sensational listening experience. Gonzalez describes his sound as "feel-good folk dub," so it's guaranteed to be an excellent start to your week. 9 p.m. Monday, at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Click10.com
The Weeknd Live at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Weeknd brought his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 6. Mike Dean and Kaytranada opened the show. The Weeknd had an elaborate set showing a dystopian city with bombed-out buildings and walls of...
thenextmiami.com
Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District
Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
WSVN-TV
Dallas woman finds wedding ring on Fort Lauderdale beach, returns to man who also lives in Texas
(WSVN) - A man vacationed in South Florida when he lost his wedding ring and the person who returned his jewelry was also from Texas and vacationed in the same area. “It has diamonds at the top and then silver around it, then gold for the majority of the ring,” said Christopher Ramirez.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Coral Gables tops list of South Florida’s highest rent communities
Several South Florida communities have some of the highest average rents in the country, according to a recent analysis by Rent.com. Coral Gables has the sixth-highest average monthly rent in the country at $4,310. Other South Florida communities in the top 100 include Fort Lauderdale (20), Miami (33), Doral (37), Boca Raton (49), West Palm Beach (57), Palm Beach Gardens (58), Hialeah (63), Boynton Beach (74), Margate (81) and Hollywood (95).
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Enjoy Tapas & Small Plates in Miami
Miami is home to hot weather and hotter nightlife. It’s a bustling tourist spot and is full of adventure. An equally endearing trait of this city, in addition to its gorgeous atmosphere and buzzing nightlife, is its culture. One thing that’s reflective of Miami’s rich culture is its food,...
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?
Florida is a pretty weird state. I mean that in the most complimentary way, of course. I love weird. It is my preference. There is a reason so many people flock to vacation in Florida. There's no other place like it. If you spent a little time poking around on the internet or out in the world, the things you learn might change how you look at Florida forever. And no, that's not dramatic. I'm speaking from experience as a California native who saw day-lightning, a massive stork inside my apartment complex, and children wheely-ing on bikes in traffic on her first day here.
