San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The San Diego Padres (61-49) hope to salvage a win in the finale of their 3-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-33) Sunday. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is at 7:08 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Padres vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Dodgers lead 7-2

The Padres have lost 3 games in a row but had won 5 games prior. They trail the Dodgers 14.5 games in the NL West but hold a half-game lead for the final Wild Card.

The Dodgers have won 7 seven straight games and 10 of their last 11. They are 29-5 in their last 34 games.

Padres at Dodgers projected starters

RHP Yu Darvish vs. LHP Tyler Anderson

Darvish (10-4, 3.30 ERA) makes his 21st start. He has a 0.99 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 8.9 K/9 through 128 1/3 IP.

  • Is 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 12 innings over 2 starts against the Dodgers in 2022.
  • Has allowed 3 or fewer runs in 16 of his 20 starts.

Anderson (12-1, 2.89 ERA) makes his 19th start and 21st appearance. He has a 1.03 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 7.3 K/9 through 115 1/3 IP.

  • The Dodgers have won his last 6 starts and 13 of his last 14. They are 15-3 when he starts.
  • Is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP through 11 innings across 2 starts against the Padres this season.

Padres at Dodgers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:51 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Padres +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Dodgers -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Padres +1.5 (-180) | Dodgers -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Padres at Dodgers picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 5, Padres 3

It is hard to pick against the Dodgers with Anderson on the mound. They are 15-3 in his starts and have won his last 6 outings and 13 of his last 14. They even won his last outing despite that he allowed 5 runs over 5 innings at the San Francisco Giants Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 29-5 in their last 34 games and are 23-14 against teams with winning records. They are just too hard to pick against, especially when they have this year’s best starter for them on the mound.

Take the DODGERS (-135).

The Dodgers are 66-41 ATS overall this season. They have covered the spread in each of their 7 wins against the Padres.

The Padres are 51-59 ATS overall but 32-24 ATS on the road.

Of the Dodgers’ 74 wins this season, 66 have been by at least 2 runs. If you like them to win, you generally have to like them to cover. This is a better bet than the money line, too. Take the DODGERS -1.5 (+145).

Anderson’s last 2 starts have had totals of more than 8 runs and both of the first 2 games of the series did, but only 4 of the 9 games between these teams this season have exceeded that number.

Fourteen of Darvish’s 20 starts have had 8 or fewer runs this season.

Both starters are solid. Expect a fairly low-scoring game.

Take UNDER 8.5 (-105).

