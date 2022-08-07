Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Rockies (48-62) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59) face each other Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of their 3-game series in Phoenix. First pitch is 4:10 p.m. ET at Chase Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Rockies lead 7-5

The Rockies got a 9th-inning home run by Ryan McMahon Saturday night to pick up a 3-2 win and even the series at 1. It was just their 5th win in the last 17 games.

The Diamondbacks got another fine pitching performance from Merrill Kelly in the loss (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 K). They have lost 6 of their last 8 games.

Rockies at Diamondbacks projected starters

RHP Jose Urena vs. RHP Zach Davies

Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA) makes his 7th start in 11 appearances. He has a 1.60 WHIP, 4.9 BB/9 and 4.7 K/9 in 38 2/3 IP.

The Rockies are 1-5 in his starts

Has allowed 21 runs in 8 starts with the Rockies and 16 of them came in 2 starts

Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA) makes his 17th start. He has a 1.22 WHIP, 3.1 BB/9 and 6.9 K/9 in 82 IP.

In his 1st start Monday coming off the injured list last, he lasted only 2 innings, with 4 R, 3 H, 2 BB and 1 K vs. the Cleveland Guardians

Arizona has lost his last 4 starts and 6 of his last 7

Rockies at Diamondbacks odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:26 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Rockies +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Diamondbacks -165 (bet $165 to win $100)

: Rockies +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Diamondbacks -165 (bet $165 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Rockies +1.5 (-150) | Diamondbacks -1.5 (+122)

: Rockies +1.5 (-150) | Diamondbacks -1.5 (+122) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Rockies at Diamondbacks picks and predictions

Prediction

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5

The Rockies have only won 2 road series in the last 2 months. One was against the Diamondbacks and the other was against the San Francisco Giants. Only 1 team in the majors has fewer road wins than the Rockies’ 18 (Detroit Tigers with 17).

The Diamondbacks are 28-28 at home this season and 31-25 against teams who are .500 or worse.

Take the DIAMONDBACKS (-165).

Both games in this series have been 1-run games with each team’s bullpen picking up the loss.

The Diamondbacks have 27 bullpen losses and 15 blown saves. The Rockies have 11 blown saves and 20 bullpen losses.

The Rockies have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games.

If Sunday’s game follows the script of the last 2 nights, it will come down to the end and 1 bullpen will take the loss.

Take the ROCKIES +1.5 (-150).

Half of Urena’s 6 starts this season have had totals of 9 or more runs. Four of their last 6 games have had 9 or more runs.

The Diamondbacks, before Saturday’s loss, had 4 straight games with 9 or more runs.

Take OVER 8.5 (-130).

