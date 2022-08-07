ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corry, PA

Two car accident in Corry results in rollover sending two people to the hospital

By Nick Sorensen
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxoNs_0h8AuZcy00

On August 4 around 2:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Corry responded to a two vehicle accident.

This accident took place at an intersection of Route 89 and Lovell Road in Corry.

According to the accident report, an 86-year-old male was driving West on Lovell Road in a Mercury Grand Marquis, while a 54-year-old male driver and 62-year-old female passenger were traveling north on Route 89 in a 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

As the driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis proceeded to the intersection after stopping at the posted stop sign, it failed to yield to the Jeep Gladiator who was approaching the intersection from the south.

Crash backs up I-90 traffic in Girard

The two vehicles collided and this caused the Jeep to lose control and roll over multiple times into a ditch.

The driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis did not suffer any injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep sustained serious to unknown injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The Corry Fire Department, Union City Fire Department, Elgin Fire Department, and Emergycare responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash

A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Corry, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Girard, PA
Corry, PA
Crime & Safety
explore venango

Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
FRANKLIN, PA
WKBN

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
MERCER, PA
explore venango

State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Early Afternoon Drug Bust in Jamestown Nets Three Arrests

Three Jamestown residents were taken into custody as the result of a drug bust early Wednesday afternoon in the city. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 728 East 7th Street at about 1:00 PM, with the Jamestown Police SWAT Team entering the residence. Police say three adults and three children were located inside, and a search revealed a quantity of cash, 11.3 grams of fentanyl, and 57.5 grams of crack cocaine. 29-year-old Ashlyann Lopez-Lopez, 45-year-old Angel Cruz-Cruz and 41-year-old Zuleyka Fuentes-Cruz were arrested and transported to the Jamestown City Jail. All three were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Jamestown Police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the Jamestown Fire Department, and the Chautauqua County Emergency Services Tactical Medical Team.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Car#Rollover#Mercury Grand Marquis#Traffic Accident#The Jeep Gladiator#The Corry Fire Department#Elgin Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
chautauquatoday.com

South Dayton man charged after crash in Hanover

A South Dayton man is facing charges, including DWI, after a crash Sunday morning in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded the call on Hanover Road near Route 39 around 8 am and say that the driver, 33-year-old Douglas Tyma, was found to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Tyma was charged with driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely. Tyma was released and will return back to Hanover Town Court to answer the charges.
HANOVER, NY
YourErie

Woman pulled over by fake officer, PSP reports

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a person who allegedly is pulling people over and pretending to be a police officer or trooper. At about 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 7, a 36-year-old Kane woman was driving along Burning Well Road in Wetmore Township of McKean County when she was pulled over. The vehicle […]
KANE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

State troopers investigate two-vehicle crash on Rt. 5 in Sheridan

New York State Police report that troopers from Fredonia are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 5 in the town of Sheridan Sunday evening. According to the State Police website, 33-year-old Amisadai Vazquez-Mazariegos of Eden and 19-year-old Karissa Spicola of Fredonia were driving the vehicles involved in the crash that was reported shortly before 9 pm. A total of five people were injured. WDOE News has learned that several agencies assisted at the scene of the crash, including Dunkirk Fire, Sheridan Fire, Alstar ambulance and Chautauqua County EMS.
SHERIDAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown firefighters quell early morning kitchen fire

Jamestown firefighters made quick work of a kitchen fire that broke out early Wednesday morning on Hazzard Street. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says crews were called to 204 Hazzard Street about 4:30 am and found fire coming from the kitchen. He says crews got inside and got the fire under control quickly confining fire damage to that room. Achterberg says there was smoke and water damage otherwise. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation, but everyone else got out unhurt. A dog was also found and saved during the search of the home. Cooking food on the stove apparently triggered the small blaze. The Red Cross is helping the family temporarily.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
YourErie

Investigation pending following fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Several weeks after a shooting in the City of Erie, authorities are still investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Erie Police arrested a 13-year-old after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that took place in July. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wayne Street in Erie on July 16. The victim was taken […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
YourErie

Search continues nearly 1 month later for missing Candice Caffas

The search continues for a missing Crawford County woman with special needs that was last seen on July 16. Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still actively searching for Candice Caffas. Witnesses said that Caffas was last seen walking along Route 285 in Geneva heading towards Conneaut Lake. State Police are asking the public to […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Weekend semi-truck crash spills garbage across I-90 near North East

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A semi-truck crash on Interstate 90 spilled its load of garbage near North East on Saturday. The incident happened at about 7:49 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. on westbound I-90. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver of a semi-truck, a 2023 Navistar International LT625, “abruptly” crossed into the left passing lane. […]
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Make Progress in 29th and Cherry Shooting Investigation

Erie police officers say they are making progress as they investigate a shooting incident that injured a teenage boy Sunday night at 29th and Cherry Streets. It happened right outside a duplex home where a young man was murdered last summer. That crime is still unsolved. On Sunday evening, in...
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Arrested for Disturbances

A Bradford woman was arrested on Monday for causing disturbances. According to City Police, 19 year old Faith Ann Miller was screaming and yelling near the intersection of Kennedy and Williams Streets Monday afternoon. Miller reportedly left the scene when police arrived. Later, officers were dispatched to the Best Western...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Duke Center Man Arrested in Bradford

A Duke Center man was arrested on warrants in Bradford on Tuesday. City of Bradford Police stopped a vehicle on Longfellow Avenue shortly after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, and found that the driver, 39-year-old Brad Lee Taylor, was allegedly driving on a suspended license, and had administrative warrants out for his arrest.
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Jailed in Cattaraugus County on Family Court Warrant

A Jamestown man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Theodore Hannold was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Randolph on the warrant, which was issued for a violation of the Family Court Act. Hannold was arraigned in Conewango Town Court and then transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail to be held on $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy