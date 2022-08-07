ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillington, NC

Teen Driver Accused Of Using Blue Lights

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver reportedly displaying blue lights from the visor of his pickup truck was reported by an IMAP unit driving east on Interstate 40 near the Johnston-Wake County line, Thursday morning. They were able to obtain the license plate number on the pickup. Law enforcement officers...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Truck slams into popular Clayton restaurant

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. In a sign of resilience, a downtown Clayton restaurant opened hours after a pickup truck crashed into the front of the building on Wednesday morning.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Wake County Sheriff describes risk of serving commitment orders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a North Carolina deputy was shot while delivering papers to a home. A Caswell County deputy was shot multiple times while delivering a domestic violence protection order Wednesday. Last week, three Wayne County deputies were shot...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Flames, smoke engulf Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple units were called to a Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned through the roof of a Raleigh home. A fire crew was dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., followed by another, when visible smoke was seen flowing through the roof in the 700 block of Chamberlain Street, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham. The City of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents'...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot walking down Raleigh street: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot while walking down a street in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 11 a.m. near Peyton Street and Dacian Road. Police said the victim told them he was shot while walking down the street by a car that was driving by. Police...
RALEIGH, NC

