Wake County good Samaritan recalls rescue of man trapped beneath smoking lawn mower
Eli Shipman felt goosebumps rise as he recalled witnessing a Wake County man finally regaining his breath after Shipman helped lift an overturned and smoking lawn mower off him.
jocoreport.com
Teen Driver Accused Of Using Blue Lights
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver reportedly displaying blue lights from the visor of his pickup truck was reported by an IMAP unit driving east on Interstate 40 near the Johnston-Wake County line, Thursday morning. They were able to obtain the license plate number on the pickup. Law enforcement officers...
WRAL
Truck slams into popular Clayton restaurant
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. In a sign of resilience, a downtown Clayton restaurant opened hours after a pickup truck crashed into the front of the building on Wednesday morning.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff describes risk of serving commitment orders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a North Carolina deputy was shot while delivering papers to a home. A Caswell County deputy was shot multiple times while delivering a domestic violence protection order Wednesday. Last week, three Wayne County deputies were shot...
cbs17
Fort Bragg spouse describes barrack living situations as ‘unliveable’
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The spouse of a former Fort Bragg soldier is bringing the conditions soldiers are living in at some Fort Bragg’s barracks to light. “The conditions that they are living in are upsetting. They are unlivable,” Melissa Godoy, military spouse and advocate said.
cbs17
Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
SHP stops Lexus after chase on I-40 in Benson, 5-year-old girl found safe, mom in custody
Cary, N.C. — A 5-year-old Cary girl and subject of an Amber Alert was found safe Thursday morning after authorities said her mother, a behavior health patient, injured two UNC Rex employees, stole a hospital vehicle and took the girl from her home. Amani Jade Bruce was found in...
Cary 9-year-old bitten by copperhead in family's garage
Cary, N.C. — Most experts said it's common to see a copperhead on the trails at night, but one family in Cary found one had made its way into their garage. Jocelyn Marks told WRAL News that's where her daughter was bitten by the snake. "She was taking her...
cbs17
Flames, smoke engulf Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple units were called to a Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned through the roof of a Raleigh home. A fire crew was dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., followed by another, when visible smoke was seen flowing through the roof in the 700 block of Chamberlain Street, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
New radio traffic reveals how massive search mobilized after co-pilot ‘jumped’ from plane
First-responders and searchers quickly assembled to search for Charles Hew Crooks in a large area from Cary to Fuquay-Varina.
11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
Child abduction charge filed against mother at center of Cary AMBER Alert
The missing 5-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Cary has been found safe.
cbs17
Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Residents of Chapel Hill greeted Sunday with message of hate
Chapel Hill. It’s a neighborhood where in one house you’ll find the conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra; in another a Springfield school board member; or across the street the former police chief of Juneau, Alaska; or a retired family-law judge around the corner. They were in for...
WRAL
Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham. The City of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents'...
911 calls released in incident where co-pilot exited plane that later made emergency landing at RDU
Cary Police released 911 calls on Wednesday detailing the moments a co-pilot exited a small cargo plane shortly before it made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
cbs17
Man shot walking down Raleigh street: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot while walking down a street in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 11 a.m. near Peyton Street and Dacian Road. Police said the victim told them he was shot while walking down the street by a car that was driving by. Police...
'We're not eating': Raleigh Parents struggle making decisions as grocery items continue rising
New inflation data shows the rate is going down, but economists says there's still a long way to go as grocery cost continue to rise.
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old taken from Cary, believed to be with mother in Lexus stolen in Sanford
Cary, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a 5-year-old girl who was taken from Cary after her mother stole a UNC Rex vehicle. Amani Jade Bruce was last seen with her mother Crystal Beatrice Walston. Bruce is 3 feet 8 inches and weighs around 65 pounds....
