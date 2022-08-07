ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man pleads not guilty to 2021 fatal hit and run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in a hit and run that killed one woman pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. On Saturday, December 4, 2021, police responded to the Hawthorne Commons on the 4900 block of Tarheel Court where they discovered a vehicle had driven into an apartment.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Crime & Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police make arrest in connection to stolen engine hoist in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing an engine hoist from 701 Auto, LLC in Whiteville. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the Whiteville business located at 7176 James B White Highway South on August 5th in reference to a larceny.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Lowes Food
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Arrest made in April murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 21-year-old man faces charges in a Wilmington murder. Cameron Allen Gerald has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts. Delts was shot on April 5 in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Wilmington. He...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
LELAND, NC
WNCT

Crews continue work on Pender Co. fire, now 25% contained

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Aug. 2 has grown to an estimated 2,000 acres. Thursday morning, officials working on what is now called the Juniper Road Two Fire told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan it was now 25% contained. Crews have been working throughout to build […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office in search of missing woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old woman last seen in Wilmington Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office Amanda Nichelle Green was last seen at 4421 Bridgeport Drive wearing a short sleeve green Lowes Food shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Alabama man dies in New Hanover County head-on crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Alabama man died in a head-on crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in New Hanover County. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Masonboro Loop Road near Trails End Road involving a Dodge Ram van and a Jeep Cherokee. The van was heading south and the Jeep was traveling north.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw father and daughter recognized for saving three drowning swimmers

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday, June 4th was all but an ordinary day at the lake for one father and daughter. Walt Williamson and his 8-year-old daughter Jean Aubrey were going for a day of jet skiing on the water at Lake Waccamaw, something they do frequently on summer days, and as they were beginning to go to their boat dock, they saw something troubling in the water.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy