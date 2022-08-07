Read full article on original website
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Chase with trooper leads to crash that shut down I-285 for hours; 4 injured, including 2-year-old
ATLANTA — A major crash had all northbound lanes of Interstate 285 shut down at Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta for more than three hours Wednesday. A Georgia State Patrol trooper was conducting a traffic stop on I-20 around 10:15 a.m. when they observed a "Move Over" violation on a Cadillac CTS and attempted to stop the driver.
A woman was shot on an Atlanta street. The investigation led to more than 180 evidence markers.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West End that sent a 33-year-old female to the hospital. 11Alive crews spotted over 180 yellow evidence markers set on the ground after officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. at 517 W. Whitehall St. SW, according to APD.
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
Law enforcement activity near Peoplestown
ATLANTA — Law enforcement is investigating near a busy southwest Atlanta intersection. Georgia State Patrol troopers and Atlanta Police Department officers were out in force by the intersection of Pryor Street and University Avenue Thursday afternoon. More than 10 law enforcement vehicles were in the area by the American Package Store.
Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
Cobb County courthouse evacuated as authorities investigate suspicious substance, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating reports of a suspicious substance found inside the Cobb County courthouse on Thursday afternoon, a Cobb County spokesperson said. According to the Marietta Fire Department, a person in the mailroom was opening a letter when a powder substance fell out of the...
Viral video shows ‘physical altercation’ between Atlanta police officer, woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are explaining why they say an officer used force while arresting a woman earlier this week. A video that has since gone viral shows one angle of the arrest. Now, police are releasing the video from the officer’s body-worn camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.
Chief: Atlanta police looking for at least two suspects in Sunday’s deadly park shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Interim Police Chief confirmed Tuesday that investigators are looking for at least two possible shooters who opened fire at Rosa L. Burney Park Sunday– gunfire that killed two people and wounded four more, including a six-year-old. Police have already released security cam photos of...
5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
Atlanta firefighters recall chaotic scene, woman screaming in burning SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A Southwest Atlanta mother is in the burn unit at Grady after her home went up in flames. Atlanta firefighters rushed into the house to save her and her son, but he did not make it. "We just see heavy, heavy smoke in the neighborhood," Atlanta firefighter William...
Mother moving out of southwest Atlanta after car riddled with bullets
Her child's car seat was struck by gunfire. The mother says, luckily, her 4-year-old daughter wasn't in the car.
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
APD responds to viral encounter with woman during citation with bodycam video
ATLANTA — Editor's note: 11Alive has cut portions of the officer's bodycam video to highlight the moments between the woman and police involved in the encounter. The Atlanta Police Department has released an officer's hour-long bodycam video after part of his encounter with a woman during a citation has gone viral over social media.
Former Morrow police chief passes away, leaves behind 'tremendous legacy'
MORROW, Ga. — Georgia law enforcement icon James "Jimmy" Callaway has passed away, according to the Morrow Police Department. He was 47. Callaway boasted a long career in Georgia law enforcement. He joined Morrow's police force in 2006 and served as its chief from 2016 through 2020. Callaway was...
Where in the World is Officer Gray?
It was a simple question. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern that the APD has failed to provide the area with officers trained in community policing, other public safety issues — a worrisome crime rate, speeders at North Avenue and Baker Road, two homicides after Christmas — were top of mind.
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
Iconic metro Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closing after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An iconic metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years, its owners said Monday. Scalini’s in Smyrna was the place to go if you were in the last few days of a pregnancy. The Italian restaurant’s eggplant parmigiana was rumored to speed up labor.
Douglas County school under fire for initially halting police escort for fallen officer's daughter
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Police families are asking for Douglas County School District to apologize after they said officers were stopped while escorting a fallen police sergeant's daughter on her first day of school. Sergeant Jean-Harold Astree died in a four-vehicle wreck, GSP said, on July 28, just days...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
