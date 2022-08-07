ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Covid-19 community transmission levels rank high across the Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – According to CDC, the following counties ranked high in Covid-19 community transmission levels: Victoria County, Calhoun County, DeWitt County, Lavaca County, Jackson County and Goliad County Last week, CDC ranked Lavaca County and Goliad County at medium for Covid-19 community transmission levels.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
