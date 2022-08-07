Tax-Free Weekend Offering Deals As Prices Increase Due To Inflation

Sunday is the final day of tax-free weekend, and shoppers hope to save some money as prices on everything are increasing.

Clothes and shoes under $100 will be tax-free, and that includes jeans, shirts, socks, rain gear and diapers.

It does not include accessories or special clothing and footwear that is designed specifically for athletic activity.

The tax-free sale will also apply for anyone who is shopping online.

Samuel Cuffey, the manager at the Walmart near 81st and Lewis, said with the increase in inflation, this weekend will be helping everyone involved.

The tax-free deals will end at midnight.