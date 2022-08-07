Charlotte Flair will sit down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a Broken Skull Session. Very few wrestlers, regardless of gender, have had the career that Charlotte Flair has. Charlotte has competed in several first-time ever matches for women and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019. This year, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the only reason she did not headline the card that evening is that Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for one final time in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO