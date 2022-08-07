Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
Rikishi On WWE Raw Car Crash: It Wasn't Me, For Real
Rikishi didn't do it. This time. On Monday's WWE Raw, fans noticed a car accident happened in the parking lot area. The announcers didn't bring attention to the accident as it played out in the background of a Kevin Owens interview segment. At the end of the show, Dexter Lumis...
Dexter Lumis Appears To Be Apprehended By Security At The End Of 8/8 WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis returns to WWE TV, but not in the way anyone could have ever expected. WWE, under the creative control of Triple H, continues to provide surprises every night. On the August 8 Monday Night Raw, there were even more apparent changes. Throughout the night, there was a chaotic...
Contract Signing And Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Bout Added To 8/12 WWE SmackDown
A new match and segment have been added to Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler will sign the contract for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Clash at the Castle on the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown. Baszler earned her shot at the title by winning a gauntlet match on last Friday on SmackDown.
CM Punk is back, Darby puts Brody in a coffin, is Kenny returning? | Day After Dynamite #22
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on with Rob Wilkins (@RobWilkins) to review the August 11th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite, QUAKE BY THE LAKE which saw Jade Cargill successfully defends the TBS Championship and Jon Moxley retain the AEW Interim World Championship in a barn burner against Chris Jericho.
Shayna Baszler: The Fans Who Support Liv Morgan's SummerSlam Win Know Nothing About Wrestling
Shayna Baszler has a bone to pick with Liv Morgan and, by extension, her fans. At WWE SummerSlam, Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. In the controversial conclusion of the match. Rousey's shoulders were pinned to the mat while she made Morgan tap out to an arm-bar. The referee counted the pin and missed Morgan's submission.
Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'
Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It
Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
Shawn Michaels: Vince McMahon Didn't Have Time To Run NXT 2.0, If It's Good Or Bad, It's On Me
Shawn Michaels has been helping with NXT as a creative consultant since 2016. In 2021, when Triple H had to step away due to health issues, Michaels became the "go to" man for the brand. As NXT rebranded to NXT 2.0 in September 2021, many fans thought Vince McMahon and...
Swerve Strickland Discusses How Kevin Gates' AEW Appearance Came About
At AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two, Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee had their AEW Tag Team Title celebration after winning the belts in a three-way tag bout that featured Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks and The Young Bucks. The celebration was crashed by Tony Nese & "Smart" Mark Sterling,...
Tony Khan: The Shows WWE Have Been Doing Are Generally Better Than Before, It's Good For Wrestling
Only July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE, leading to Triple H assuming all creative duties in the company. Since taking over creative, Triple H has brought back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis and has made minor changes to the product that fans have been excited for.
Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'
AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
Bryan Danielson: A Small Package Is The Most Devastating Tiny Move Someone Can Make
Bryan Danielson discusses the power of the small package. As a veteran of the business and a former world champion, The American Dragon has plenty of experience with a variety of packages that he has come across in the course of a wrestling match. During an appearance at San Diego...
Dean 'Mojo' Muhtadi: I Have Unfinished Business As A Wrestler, There's Still Stuff I Want To Do
Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley, isn't finished as a wrestler. Rawley spent several years in WWE, where he won the WWE 24/7 Championship seven times. The company released him in a wave of cuts in April 2021. Since them, he has been focused on other projects. He is a co-host on TMZ Sports, and he is also running the Paragon Talent Group.
WWE NXT 2.0 On 8/9 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership for the August 9 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT 2.0 on August 9 drew 597,000 viewers. This number is down from the 649,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is also in line with viewership numbers that the show drew last month.
Kevin Nash Has No Interest In One More Match, Not Even For ‘Saudi Money’
Kevin Nash has been wise about conserving his money and therefore, has no interest in taking two bumps. Not even for $500,000. Pro wrestling retirements have always been viewed as less-than-legitimate with many wrestlers coming out of retirement for big paydays in a practice that dates back to the territories. Ric Flair, at the age of 73, recently came out of retirement for yet another final match, honoring his legacy in Nashville, Tennessee, during SummerSlam 2022 weekend.
AEW Quake By The Lake Dynamite 8/10/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite Quake By The Lake for August 10, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!
Charlotte Flair Announced As The Next Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions
Charlotte Flair will sit down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a Broken Skull Session. Very few wrestlers, regardless of gender, have had the career that Charlotte Flair has. Charlotte has competed in several first-time ever matches for women and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019. This year, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the only reason she did not headline the card that evening is that Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for one final time in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.
Mickie James Feels She's Done In Wrestling, Asks What Is Left For Her To Prove
Mickie James is hinting at retirement. On August 8, James tweeted, "No. I feel I'm done in wrestling" in response to a fan asking if she was Asuka's partner in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament. Mickie didn't immediately follow up on the tweet and promoted a Raw watch...
Freddie Prinze Jr Shares Conversation He Had With Karrion Kross Day Before Kross Returned To WWE
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE when he attacked Drew McIntyre and Scarlett sent a message to Roman Reigns. Kross and Scarlett were released in November after his presentation was changed from NXT when he joined the main roster last summer. Triple H originally hired Kross and Scarlett when he led NXT and made him a two-time NXT Champion before he was moved to the main roster.
