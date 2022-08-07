ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE

WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
Fightful

Rikishi On WWE Raw Car Crash: It Wasn't Me, For Real

Rikishi didn't do it. This time. On Monday's WWE Raw, fans noticed a car accident happened in the parking lot area. The announcers didn't bring attention to the accident as it played out in the background of a Kevin Owens interview segment. At the end of the show, Dexter Lumis...
Fightful

Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'

Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
Fightful

Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It

Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
Fightful

Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'

AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
Fightful

Kevin Nash Has No Interest In One More Match, Not Even For ‘Saudi Money’

Kevin Nash has been wise about conserving his money and therefore, has no interest in taking two bumps. Not even for $500,000. Pro wrestling retirements have always been viewed as less-than-legitimate with many wrestlers coming out of retirement for big paydays in a practice that dates back to the territories. Ric Flair, at the age of 73, recently came out of retirement for yet another final match, honoring his legacy in Nashville, Tennessee, during SummerSlam 2022 weekend.
Fightful

Charlotte Flair Announced As The Next Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Charlotte Flair will sit down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a Broken Skull Session. Very few wrestlers, regardless of gender, have had the career that Charlotte Flair has. Charlotte has competed in several first-time ever matches for women and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019. This year, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the only reason she did not headline the card that evening is that Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for one final time in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.
Fightful

Freddie Prinze Jr Shares Conversation He Had With Karrion Kross Day Before Kross Returned To WWE

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE when he attacked Drew McIntyre and Scarlett sent a message to Roman Reigns. Kross and Scarlett were released in November after his presentation was changed from NXT when he joined the main roster last summer. Triple H originally hired Kross and Scarlett when he led NXT and made him a two-time NXT Champion before he was moved to the main roster.
Fightful

