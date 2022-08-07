ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Flooding cleanup continues in Clay County; two new FEMA centers open

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The cleanup continues all over Eastern Kentucky. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, is where most of the devastating flooding happened. The Bull Skin community lost two people to the flood. An...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief

Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knott County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Pike County, KY
County
Knott County, KY
City
Hindman, KY
Pike County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Metro News

City of Hurricane crew reflects on flood recovery work in Kentucky

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A team of employees from the city of Hurricane are back in West Virginia after spending a week helping folks in Letcher County, Kentucky begin the long road to recovery. Ronnie Woodall lead Hurricane’s Mobile Infrastructure Response Unit into the city of Whitesburg, Kentucky back on...
HURRICANE, WV
WSAZ

Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood

Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
GARRETT, KY
themountaineagle.com

Debris removal beginning, garbage pickup times set

Mountains of ruined furniture, building materials, and personal belongings piled on roadsides bear testament to the power of the flood that swept through Letcher County and much of eastern Kentucky July 28. It looked bad enough when the water was six feet deep and more in houses, churches and businesses,...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survival Mode#Utility Management Group
middlesboronews.com

Bell County steps up for flood relief

Since Gov. Andy Beshear established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky, residents of Bell County have been pitching in to help neighbors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. The...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools were damaged or destroyed during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. One of the schools hit hardest was Knott County Central High School. In the school’s gym on Wednesday, instead of basketballs, people could hear saws. The floor had to be taken up...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods

Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Three people injured in explosion in Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Three people were injured Monday morning in an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky. An explosion at a home located in the 500 block of Lickfork Road in Dorton was reported about 9:30 a.m., said Nee Jackson with Pike County Emergency Management. Two of those...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy