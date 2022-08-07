ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Spun

Nets Owner Responds To KD Ultimatum: NBA World Reacts

The Kevin Durant saga has suddenly picked up steam again. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai that he still wants to be traded unless the organization fires head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. While rarely shy to share his thoughts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Adam Shaheen heads back to Miami Dolphins after trade nixed

The Miami Dolphins will find themselves with another tight end as Adam Shaheen is heading back to Miami after the trade is nixed by the Texans. Earlier this week the Dolphins traded Shaheen and a 7th round pick to the Texans for their 2023 6th round draft pick. Shaheen will now head back to Miami with a failed physical.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Dan Savage
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Chuma Okeke
Orlando Sentinel

Duke commit Sean Stewart explains move to Montverde: Exposure, competition

Sean Stewart planned to play some pickup basketball at Windermere High School on Tuesday. But when school starts in Orange County on Wednesday, the 6-foot-8 All-Area and All-State player will no longer be with the Wolverines. Stewart, a Duke commit and the No. 8 prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 rankings, is leaving Windermere to play as a senior for three-time defending national ...
WINDERMERE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy