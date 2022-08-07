ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Columbia, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Health
KAKE TV

Missouri to vote on recreational marijuana

Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana use?. That's a question going before voters this fall. Legal Missouri 2022, which has poured nearly $6 million into the campaign, must now convince a majority of Missouri voters to back the legalization of marijuana in the Nov. 8 General Election. If passed, the ballot...
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Voters Will Decide Fate of Recreational Cannabis This November

Missouri voters will have the option to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Tuesday that a initiative petition by Legal Missouri 2022 gained enough valid signatures to appear on ballots this fall. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow Missourians ages 21 and...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years

(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
KISS 106

Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
939theeagle.com

Missouri Chamber of Commerce opposing Inflation Reduction Act

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce is speaking out against the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation passed through the U.S. Senate last weekend. It would put $750 billion toward combating climate change and altering health care policies. Missouri’s Chamber of Commerce released a statement Monday saying that the legislation would put...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
MISSOURI STATE

