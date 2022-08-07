Read full article on original website
theScore
Sterling couldn't 'waste' peak years on Manchester City bench
London, Aug 11, 2022 (AFP) - Raheem Sterling revealed on Thursday that his move to Chelsea came about after growing frustrated at his limited playing time at Manchester CIty. Sterling won four Premier League titles over the past five seasons at City, among 10 major trophies during his time in Manchester.
theScore
Report: Christensen, Kessie could leave Barcelona if not registered in time
Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have escape clauses in their contracts that allow them to leave Barcelona if the club fails to register them before their first match of the La Liga season on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens. Christensen and Kessie, along with fellow summer...
theScore
Werner rejoins Leipzig after 2 seasons at Chelsea
Timo Werner returned to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, two years after leaving the club for Chelsea in a €53-million transfer that failed to live up to expectations. Leipzig paid an initial €20 million to re-sign the German forward, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. That's much lower than the €35 million Leipzig were reportedly expected to pay to take Werner off Chelsea's books.
theScore
Report: Manchester United abandon talks for Arnautovic after fan backlash
Manchester United walked away from a potential deal for Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic on Tuesday after receiving written complaints from fans over the player's history of alleged racist abuse, The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell reports. Bologna reportedly rejected United's opening €8-million bid for the 33-year-old but expected them to return with...
UEFA・
theScore
Real Madrid collect more silverware with Super Cup win over Frankfurt
Helsinki, Aug 10, 2022 (AFP) - Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and a fifth UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. While Frankfurt were dangerous, particularly in the first half, Madrid's experience and individual quality saw them through, as it did so often in their victorious 2021-22 Champions League campaign.
UEFA・
