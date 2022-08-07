Timo Werner returned to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, two years after leaving the club for Chelsea in a €53-million transfer that failed to live up to expectations. Leipzig paid an initial €20 million to re-sign the German forward, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. That's much lower than the €35 million Leipzig were reportedly expected to pay to take Werner off Chelsea's books.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO