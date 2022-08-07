ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thecomeback.com

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Contract standoff between Bears, star LB Smith continues

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The contract standoff between the Chicago Bears and Roquan Smith continued Thursday with the star linebacker watching practice from the sideline and new coach Matt Eberflus saying he expects healthy players to participate on the field. The Bears removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, opening up the possibility of fines for missing practices, a day after he went public with a trade request. Eberflus declined to discuss what actions the team might take. “I’m not gonna get into the details of what discipline is there,” he said. “But we will certainly work through that when the time comes.” Eberflus did make one thing clear.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
FanSided

Giants vs. Patriots NFL live stream reddit for preseason Week 1

The New England Patriots will host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 11 at 7 pm ET. The New York Giants and New England Patriots are set to kick off another season embroiled in one one of the strangest rivalries in the NFL. Bill Belichick earned his first two Super Bowl rings coaching Lawrence Taylor, and his love for the Giants has remained as constant as his hatred of the Jets.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report

Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

James White, a key player in 3 Patriots Super Bowl wins, announces retirement

After eight NFL seasons and three Super Bowl victories, New England Patriots running back James White is hanging up his cleats and calling it a career. Those iconic words echo in the memories of New England Patriots fans for all time as it was the longtime running back for the franchise that crossed the goal-line in overtime to secure Tom Brady’s fifth ring in dramatic fashion to complete the comeback against the Falcons.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Carson Wentz
NBC Sports

Camp notes, 8/9: Wentz turns in his most positive effort yet

ASHBURN — Football is played with 11 guys on each side (hope you were prepared for that breaking news), so getting overly excited about a 7-on-7 drill can be a mistake. Having established that, what Carson Wentz did against a limited defense on Tuesday was still promising. His first...
FanSided

FanSided

