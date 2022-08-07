ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche's Ex Shares Post Following Her Car Crash Into Home, Hospitalization

By Sean O&#039;Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOUjV_0h8AsND400

Support for Anne Heche continues to pour out after the actress was involved in a horrific car crash on Friday in Los Angeles. The car Heche was driving ran off the road and into a residence. She was taken to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department, and reports indicate that she is still hospitalized, and potentially faces a long road to recovery. Which is why messages of support from her former partner James Tupper carry extra sentimental value, and suggest the type of support Heche could get from friends and family when she begins that road to physical rehabilitation.

Tupper, an actor who shared a relationship with Anne Heche from 2007-2018, shared the following on his Instagram account :

And the comments section beneath the post instantly filled with love and support from friends and fans of the star of Chicago P.D. , The Brave and NBC’s Save Me , which ran for seven episodes in 2013. The child posing with Anne Heche in the above picture is Atlas Heche Tupper, the teenage son of Anne and James Tupper. The two actors met in 2006 on the set of the TV series Men in Trees , and even collaborated on the original TV movie Girl Fight . The couple split in 2018.

James Tupper wasn’t the only ex to speak out on Anne Heche following her devastating accident. Thomas Jane, who dated Heche from 2019 to 2020, told The Daily Mail :

While Anne and I are no longer an item, today’s tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her. My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt.

According to reports, Anne Heche was involved in multiple crashes on Friday in Los Angeles, first driving her blue Mini Clubman into the garage of an apartment complex, then pulling away from that scene and continuing to drive until she left the road again and rammed into a home on South Walgrove Ave. in the Mar Vista neighborhood of West Los Angeles. A source providing an update to CNN on Saturday morning said:

Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.

This is an evolving story, and more details regarding the crash and the events leading up to it likely will be released once authorities are able to interview Anne Heche in the hospital. Heche is the latest actor to be involved in a debilitating car accident, after Supernatural star Jared Padaledcki suffered bruises and soreness earlier this year when a car driven by his cousin went off the road and hit a utility pole. Also, in June of this year, two stars of Netflix’s The Chosen One died following a vehicular accident that left other cast and crew members injured. FInally, back in January, Arnold Schwarzenegger himself was involved in a multi-car collision when his SUV made contact with a Prius.

We will continue to bring you updates on Anne Heche’s condition, and follow up on details of the crash, as the information becomes more public.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 106

Michael R. Koppers
3d ago

The spin from this article gave me a headache ... She drove her car COMPLETELY into an occupied house ... it was her 2nd crash in just minutes

Reply(3)
22
Wayne Newton
4d ago

She was wasted behind the wheel and someone close to her made sure that no blood sample would be taken so she would get away with it. At least she was the only one injured.

Reply(13)
24
Hazel✌
4d ago

she's been an addict (alcohol and drugs) for quite a long time now...AFTER she's released from the hospital, she should be incarcerated. but we all know that won't happen to hollyweird people....🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply(2)
35
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
West Los Angeles, CA
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tupper
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Thomas Jane
Person
Anne Heche
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Nbc#Save Me#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
140K+
Followers
36K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy