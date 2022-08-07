ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Kevin Durant Would Want to Play with Marcus Smart If Traded to BOS

Kevin Durant "would like to play with" Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart if the Brooklyn Nets sent him to the Celtics in a trade, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported July 25 the Celtics were willing to trade Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant but balked when Brooklyn requested Smart and more draft picks to be included.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Mercury's Diggins-Smith to miss final 2 games of the season

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss Phoenix’s final two regular-season games due to personal reasons, putting the Mercury’s playoff bid in jeopardy. Diggins-Smith has missed the past two games and the team announced Thursday she would not play against Dallas and Chicago this week. Diggins-Smith leads the Mercury with 19.7 points and 5.5 assists per game as they try to secure one of the final two WNBA playoff spots. Phoenix lost former league MVP Diana Taurasi for the rest of the season to a quad strain last week and has played all year without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained on drug charges in Russia since February.
SAN JOSE, CA
Bleacher Report

2022 NBA Rookies Most Likely to Look Like Steals

NBA prospects slip through the draft's cracks every year. What second-rounders will emerge as rookie rotation players like Herb Jones and Ayo Dosunmu did last season? Which undrafted player has the best chance to earn a role, the way Jose Alvarado did in New Orleans?. Steals can also be late...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Michael Jordan Game-Worn Bulls Jersey from 1998 NBA Finals Could Auction for over $3M

If you have a few million dollars sitting around burning a hole in your pocket, you could fetch yourself a piece of NBA history. Michael Jordan's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals will be going on auction on Sept. 6, according to TMZ Sports, with early valuations estimating that it could be sold for around $3 million.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Pelicans Remain Interested amid 'Steep' Asking Price

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly still interested in trading for All-Star forward Kevin Durant despite a "steep" asking price from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets are looking to get "an All-Star level player, rotation players and significant draft compensation" in exchange for Durant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Skylar Diggins-Smith's Status TBD amid Mercury's WNBA Playoff Push; Out Last 2 Games

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith's status with the franchise remains up in the air heading into the team's two final regular-season games. M.A. Voepel of ESPN reported the Mercury have not indicated whether the All-Star will suit up as the team vies for a playoff berth. Diggins-Smith has sat out Phoenix's last two games because of a non-COVID illness and for personal reasons.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

B/R's WNBA Expert Awards Ballot: A 2-Player Race for MVP

The WNBA regular season ends Sunday, Aug. 14, and it's officially awards season. B/R was asked to serve on the committee of 56 national and local market media members to help decide the W's 2022 awards. While some awards were more obvious than others, the most prestigious—the Most Valuable Player...
BASKETBALL
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA Willing to Include 2 1st-Round Draft Picks in Kyrie Irving Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly now "willing to include" two first-round draft picks in a potential trade for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. L.A.'s reluctance to add a second Round 1 selection has been a snag in talks throughout the offseason, but Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday the Lakers have decided to put both their 2027 and 2029 first-rounders on the table in trade talks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

