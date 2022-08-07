Read full article on original website
Nets owner responds to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner. Durant reportedly told Tsai that...
Nemanja Bjelica Shares First Message Since Leaving Warriors
Bjelica will always be a 2022 NBA Champion
Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both gave the Lakers new "classic edition" uniforms a rave review.
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
Warriors' Steph Curry almost beat Dodgers traffic until Dave Roberts put in Trayce Thompson
Roberts signaled to Steph to stay for someone he knows well.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Not Available in Kevin Durant Trade Talks
The Boston Celtics want Kevin Durant, and he apparently wants them back. That said, Boston is driving a pretty hard bargain if it hopes to land the 12-time All-Star. Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reported the Celtics are not making Robert Williams III available in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets.
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant Shut Down Kyrie Irving Trade in Middle of Last Season
Kevin Durant reportedly stopped the Brooklyn Nets from trading away Kyrie Irving at some point last season. According to FS1 NBA insider Ric Bucher on his On The Ball with Ric Bucher podcast (h/t Hoops Hype), KD shot down the idea of a Kyrie trade, and the Nets decided to honor his wishes.
Bleacher Report
NBA 2K23 Reveals New 'Jordan Challenge' Mode to Honor Michael Jordan's Iconic Moments
Well, NBA 2K23 has a new playing mode just for you. The video game franchise announced a new Jordan Challenge mode that will allow gamers to relive 15 of the most famous moments from Michael Jordan's legendary career. From hitting the game-winning shot of the 1982 NCAA championship game to...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Kevin Durant Would Want to Play with Marcus Smart If Traded to BOS
Kevin Durant "would like to play with" Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart if the Brooklyn Nets sent him to the Celtics in a trade, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported July 25 the Celtics were willing to trade Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant but balked when Brooklyn requested Smart and more draft picks to be included.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Requested in Kevin Durant Trade Talks
The Brooklyn Nets are going to drive a hard bargain when it comes to a potential trade for Kevin Durant. They even reportedly asked the Boston Celtics for their two best players in early talks, according to a report from Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe:. "Brooklyn initially tried to...
Mercury's Diggins-Smith to miss final 2 games of the season
PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss Phoenix’s final two regular-season games due to personal reasons, putting the Mercury’s playoff bid in jeopardy. Diggins-Smith has missed the past two games and the team announced Thursday she would not play against Dallas and Chicago this week. Diggins-Smith leads the Mercury with 19.7 points and 5.5 assists per game as they try to secure one of the final two WNBA playoff spots. Phoenix lost former league MVP Diana Taurasi for the rest of the season to a quad strain last week and has played all year without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained on drug charges in Russia since February.
Bleacher Report
2022 NBA Rookies Most Likely to Look Like Steals
NBA prospects slip through the draft's cracks every year. What second-rounders will emerge as rookie rotation players like Herb Jones and Ayo Dosunmu did last season? Which undrafted player has the best chance to earn a role, the way Jose Alvarado did in New Orleans?. Steals can also be late...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Kyrie Irving Disputes Reported Discontent With Sean Marks, Steve Nash
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been rumored to be discontent with head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, but his camp is hoping to dispel that notion. "I am not sure where this narrative is coming from, but Kyrie does not hate Steve nor Sean. That's...
Bleacher Report
Michael Jordan Game-Worn Bulls Jersey from 1998 NBA Finals Could Auction for over $3M
If you have a few million dollars sitting around burning a hole in your pocket, you could fetch yourself a piece of NBA history. Michael Jordan's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals will be going on auction on Sept. 6, according to TMZ Sports, with early valuations estimating that it could be sold for around $3 million.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Pelicans Remain Interested amid 'Steep' Asking Price
The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly still interested in trading for All-Star forward Kevin Durant despite a "steep" asking price from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets are looking to get "an All-Star level player, rotation players and significant draft compensation" in exchange for Durant.
Bleacher Report
Skylar Diggins-Smith's Status TBD amid Mercury's WNBA Playoff Push; Out Last 2 Games
Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith's status with the franchise remains up in the air heading into the team's two final regular-season games. M.A. Voepel of ESPN reported the Mercury have not indicated whether the All-Star will suit up as the team vies for a playoff berth. Diggins-Smith has sat out Phoenix's last two games because of a non-COVID illness and for personal reasons.
Bleacher Report
B/R's WNBA Expert Awards Ballot: A 2-Player Race for MVP
The WNBA regular season ends Sunday, Aug. 14, and it's officially awards season. B/R was asked to serve on the committee of 56 national and local market media members to help decide the W's 2022 awards. While some awards were more obvious than others, the most prestigious—the Most Valuable Player...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Willing to Include 2 1st-Round Draft Picks in Kyrie Irving Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly now "willing to include" two first-round draft picks in a potential trade for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. L.A.'s reluctance to add a second Round 1 selection has been a snag in talks throughout the offseason, but Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday the Lakers have decided to put both their 2027 and 2029 first-rounders on the table in trade talks.
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: 'Knicks Know No One Is Coming Close to Them' in Trade Talks
The New York Knicks believe they're in a position of power in Donovan Mitchell talks. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks "know no one is coming close to them" as the Utah Jazz continue to explore trading their All-Star guard. The Knicks have long been seen as the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Eyed 'Guarantee' He'd Play Under 60 Games in Nets Contract
Kyrie Irving reportedly sought contractual guarantees that he wouldn't have to make more than 60 appearances per season and could skip back-to-back games as part of his extension talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Fox Sports' Ric Bucher reported details about the negotiations Wednesday on his On The Ball podcast (via...
