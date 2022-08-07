Read full article on original website
Man Utd not interested in Marcus Rashford sale amid PSG links
Manchester United have no interest in selling Marcus Rashford this summer.
Goncalo Ramos attracting Premier League interest
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League.
Juventus vs Sassuolo: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing of Juventus' Serie A meeting with Sassuolo, with TV & live stream information, team news & score prediction.
UEFA・
Willian to return to London after terminating Corinthians contract
Willian is returning to England after terminating his Corinthians contract.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Tottenham.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Almeria - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Almeria.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
Man Utd to play WSL match at Old Trafford in December
Man Utd announce WSL game to be played at Old Trafford in December 2022.
Ballon d'Or: Every winner of men's football's top individual honour
Every player to win the Ballon d'Or since its inception.
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
Nikola Vlasic joins Torino on loan from West Ham
West Ham forward Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to buy.
Timo Werner bids farewell to Chelsea on social media ahead of RB Leipzig return
Timo Werner has posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans on social media as he prepares to rejoin RB Leipzig.
Tottenham launch vibrant new third kit for 2022/23 season
Tottenham have launched a new third kit for 2022/23 featuring a bold all-over pattern in two shades of blue.
West Ham squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23
The confirmed squad numbers for West Ham during the 2022/23 season.
Raul de Tomas: Espanyol CEO hints at possible transfer amid Real Madrid and Bayern links
Espanyol CEO Mao Ye has said that while he intends to keep in-demand striker Raul de Tomas, he couldn't guarantee that he will stay.
Nottingham Forest transfer notebook: Dennis bid; Freuler close; Gibbs-White pursuit
Nottingham Forest's transfer notebook includes Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler, Morgan Gibbs-White and the desire to sign a new left-back.
