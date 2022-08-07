Read full article on original website
Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender
AS Roma have been listed as one of the names interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly but have now looked away from the Ivory Coast international and are now looking at another United defender, reports claim.
BBC
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
BBC
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker
Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria forward, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
BBC
Sotona wants to speed progress with Kilmarnock
Once registered as the fastest player on Manchester United's books ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Deji Sotona is hoping a loan move to Kilmarnock from Nice will speed his progress to first-team football. The Republic of Ireland-born 19-year-old is to spend a season with the Scottish Premiership club...
BBC
Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (agg 3-2): Giovanni van Bronckhorst hails 'hugely important' Ibrox crowd
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised the importance of the Rangers crowd as they again played a key role in European success at Ibrox. The Dutchman's side were tasked with overturning a two-goal deficit against Union Saint-Gilloise to keep their Champions League hopes alive. With a sell-out crowd roaring them on,...
ESPN
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
SB Nation
Standard: Zaniolo to Tottenham deal on the skids
Bad news for the Nicolo Zaniolo fans reading this blog. According to the Evening Standard, a potential deal between Roma and Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of the dribbly attacking midfielder is now likely off after Jose Mourinho’s club backed off on negotiations recently. A transfer is now unlikely, with Spurs to shift their focus back to outgoing transfers.
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
BBC
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores from own half, then misses penalty
Ismaila Sarr scored a spectacular David Beckham-style chip from his own half but then had a late penalty saved as Watford drew with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns. Despite being second-best for most of the match, Watford took the lead in sensational style on 12 minutes when Senegal forward Sarr took down a clearance, nudged the ball out from under his feet and coolly lifted it over the stranded David Button from almost 60 yards.
ESPN
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double
Carlo Ancelotti has said he believes Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double -- and don't need to add another forward to the squad -- as they prepare to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Madrid won LaLiga by 13 points...
UEFA・
BBC
Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana
Manchester City have dismissed claims that they have accepted a bid from Barcelona for Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mail) Reports from Spain suggested a fee of between £42m and £46.5m had been agreed for Silva between the Premier League champions and La Liga giants. (Managing Barca) After...
Chelsea strikers continue to leave with Tuchel short of replacements | Jacob Steinberg
Timo Werner has returned to RB Leipzig and Thomas Tuchel has only Raheem Sterling as a guaranteed source of goals
BBC
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!
Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
