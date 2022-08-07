ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker

Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria forward, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sotona wants to speed progress with Kilmarnock

Once registered as the fastest player on Manchester United's books ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Deji Sotona is hoping a loan move to Kilmarnock from Nice will speed his progress to first-team football. The Republic of Ireland-born 19-year-old is to spend a season with the Scottish Premiership club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Standard: Zaniolo to Tottenham deal on the skids

Bad news for the Nicolo Zaniolo fans reading this blog. According to the Evening Standard, a potential deal between Roma and Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of the dribbly attacking midfielder is now likely off after Jose Mourinho’s club backed off on negotiations recently. A transfer is now unlikely, with Spurs to shift their focus back to outgoing transfers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores from own half, then misses penalty

Ismaila Sarr scored a spectacular David Beckham-style chip from his own half but then had a late penalty saved as Watford drew with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns. Despite being second-best for most of the match, Watford took the lead in sensational style on 12 minutes when Senegal forward Sarr took down a clearance, nudged the ball out from under his feet and coolly lifted it over the stranded David Button from almost 60 yards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana

Manchester City have dismissed claims that they have accepted a bid from Barcelona for Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mail) Reports from Spain suggested a fee of between £42m and £46.5m had been agreed for Silva between the Premier League champions and La Liga giants. (Managing Barca) After...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!

Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
CELEBRITIES

