Charlotte, NC

All 53: QB Baker Mayfield Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

QB Baker Mayfield

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 215

College: Oklahoma

NFL Stats: 14,125 yards, 92 TDs, 56 INTs

Projected 2022 Stats: 3,468 yards, 25 TDs, 12 INTs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Although it has been deemed an "open competition" Baker Mayfield will ultimately win the starting job for the Panthers. During the first week of training camp, he was right there with Sam Darnold, who has already spent several months in the offense. This week, Mayfield elevated his game and in my opinion, has taken the lead. Mayfield flat out gives this team the best chance to win.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

This should really be more of a question in regards to his future with the team. If he leads this team to the playoffs, one would assume that Carolina would do everything within its power to bring him back. However, if they are around an 8-9 win team and miss out on the postseason, his future could be in question. It's not necessarily playoffs or bust for Mayfield, but getting there will certainly make his case stronger to be the guy moving forward.

