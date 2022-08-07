How Dirty Is It? Clean Up Your Car’s Act at Amazon
Summer is my favorite time of the year to rack up some miles, but it brings with it some filthy issues. Bugs baked into your car’s paintwork along with heavy coatings of dirt and grime aren’t a good look. And any stray food that’s forgotten about quickly becomes pungent. I’ve gathered all the best deals on vehicle cleaning products so you can keep your foul-wheel companion fresh for the rest of the year.
- Sun Joe Max 14.5-Amp Electric High-Pressure Washer for $131.96 (34 percent off)
- CherylonCar Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner for $24.99 (50 percent off)
- Varsk 4-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner for $49.99 (28 percent off)
- Wontolf 62-Inch Car Wash Brush and nine-piece kit for $21.57 (46 percent off)
- Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit for $115.71 (11 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Car Wash Bucket Kit, 11 pieces for $99.99 (10 percent off)
- Meguiar’s Classic Wash & Wax Kit for $34.82 (17 percent off)
- Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Spray Coating for $12.97 (24 percent off)
- Armor All Premium Car Care Kit, eight pieces for $ 31.98 (27 percent off)
- Armor All Glass and Cleaning (Pack of Three) for $15.29 (21 percent off)
- Armor All Car Wash and Car Interior Cleaner Kit for $19.57 (20 percent off)
- Adam’s Arsenal Builder 21-Piece Car Wash Kit for $130.04 (13 percent off)
- Lexol Leather Conditioner and Leather Cleaner Kit for $12.44 (22 percent off)
- Relentless Drive Ultimate Car Wash Kit 14-Pieces for $24.99 (38 percent off)
- Cleaning Gel for Car for $7.99 (33 percent off)
