ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 7, 2022

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2md4wa_0h8ArurU00


PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The 2022 wildfire season has fire crews battling blazes all across the Pacific Northwest. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the region as of Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Vantage Highway Fire

The Vantage Highway Fire started on August 1 and as of Sunday, covers 30,979 acres , according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Despite the fire’s growth, officials said it’s reached 60% containment.

There are “sizable pockets” of area within the perimeter that officials said is unburned. When taking this into account, the fire’s total acreage was about 17,000 as of Thursday night, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team .

Fire crews confirmed the blaze threatened a dozen residences and 10 minor structures.

Riparia Fire

The Riparia Fire was first reported near Central Ferry, Wash. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and prompted evacuations shortly after. On Sunday, NWCC said the fire spans 5,680 acres and is at 100% containment.

Parts of Whitman County are still under Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices, officials announced Friday morning.

Miller Road Fire

On Sunday, officials reported the fire is burning 10,847 acres and is now 95% contained. At least one residence has been destroyed by the blaze.

Evacuation advisories were issued in Wasco County, Oregon as the Miller Road Fire burns through the Pine Grove area, officials announced Tuesday. Since then, evacuations have been downgraded by one level each.

“What does this mean?” the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Friday. “Anyone previously at a level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order should consider themselves under a level 2 (GET SET) and may return to their property at this time. For the Dodge/Miller Fire this would be residents in the Juniper Flat / Victor Rd / Walters Rd and Hwy 197 area.

“Level 2 (GET SET) can relax a bit more at a level 1 (GET READY) and should just remain diligent for any changes. This includes Tygh Valley, Oak Springs, and Maupin. If you were previously under a level 1 (get ready) you can consider evacuation advisories lifted for your area at this time. This affects residents of The Dalles in the Columbia View Heights subdivision, the Oregon Vets Home, Viewpoint Trailer Park, and the Celilo Inn.”

Cow Canyon Fire

Although the blaze was only reported to be about 5 acres big when it first sparked on Wednesday, the Cow Canyon Fire has since grown to 4,633 acres as of Saturday afternoon, according to Central Washington Fire Information. On Sunday, officials said it is now 20% contained.

In Yakima County, a Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation order has been issued on Malloy Road, north to the Kittitas County line. A Level 2 “GET READY” order is in place from Mallow Road down to Wenas Lake.

Central Washington Fire Info says the Selah Civic Center has an open shelter for evacuees.

Over in Kittitas County, a Level 3 evacuation is in place for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Rd/Shushuskin Rd intersection. This includes Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Rad, Umptanum Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.

A Level 2 evacuation is ordered for all residences and roads south of Manastash Road and west of Umptanum Road. That includes Mellergaard Road, Strande Road, Blazing Sky Lane, Victory Lane, Cove Road, Aspen Drive, Cove Lane, Orrion Road, Mitchell Road and Manastash Canyon.

KOIN Complete Wildfire Coverage

Williams Lake Fire

The Williams Lake Fire is burning across 1,868 acres, about 11 miles south of Cheney, Wash. The NWCC reports the fire is 40% contained.

Some fire engines were destroyed fighting both the Williams and Lind fire, but officials said no one was hurt.

Windigo Fire

Fire crews report they have gained some ground at the Windigo Fire, with 1,042 acres still burning on Sunday.

Officials said the blaze is 15% contained. The fire is actively burning in timber nearly 20 miles southwest of La Pine near Crescent Lake.

State of Oregon Fires and Hotspots Dashboard
Northwest Interagency Coordination Center

Potter Fire

The Potter Fire, which was first reported on the morning of July 31, stands at approximately 167 acres while containment remains 0%, according to officials .

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Forestry announced the emergency closure of both the Willamette and Umpqua National Forests due to the blaze.

It is burning near the south side of Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District, closing the trail section between OR 138 and Summit Lake.

Cedar Creek Fire

Lightning is being blamed for another new fire, this time in Lane County.

The lightning-caused Cedar Creek Fire in Lane County expanded 500-plus new acres is now burning 1,438 acres west of the Black Creek Trailhead, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center . Officials called this blaze and the Potter Fire significant. On Sunday, officials reported the fire is 0% contained.

The fire forced officials to shut down Forest Roads 2421 and 2424. Trails and trailheads on the west side of Waldo Lake are also closed.

Fly Creek Fire

Good news from the fire lines of The 274-acre Fly Creek Fire burning near Lake Billy Chinook was 95% contained as of Friday morning. Officials say the fire will be downgraded and turned over to a different management team Saturday morning.

As of Thursday evening, the evacuation orders have been lifted for the Three Rivers area, along with Perry South and Monty campgrounds. However, officials say fire crews will still be at Perry South on Friday.

Firefighters have the majority of a bulldozer line built so it doesn’t spread further, but, officials said they are continuing to establish and connect control lines around the edge of the fire.

Beech Creek Fire

The Beech Creek Fire near Long Creek is burning 155 acres and is 40% contained, officials noted Sunday. The fire reportedly threatened nearby structures.

Tolo Mountain Fire

The Tolo Mountain Fire was 75% contained and 41 acres as of Tuesday. Crews will stay in place until full containment is reached.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheney, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
City
Lind, WA
City
Tygh Valley, OR
City
Maupin, OR
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Wildfire#Central Washington#Aspen#Nwcc#The Miller Road Fire
klcc.org

Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
OREGON STATE
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy