ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Cheryl Carney
4d ago

Never leave baby unattended in tub never take your eyes off then.My prayers 🙏 to the family.

Reply
11
jane doe3
4d ago

that day must be the worst day of your life if not something not right poor little angel gone and now with God I pray the truth comes out

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathtub#Police#Chad Brown
Turnto10.com

Man accused of driving with woman clinging to car's hood

(WJAR) — Providence police responded to a report of a car driving around the city with a woman on top of its hood after an apparent car crash on Tuesday night. Police encountered the woman and the car on Union Avenue where the female was transported and later released from Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Enfield Police Investigate Apparent Homicide

Police called to the town green this morning, that's right on the same campus as the Town Hall is located. Police Chief Alaric Fox says that a person was walking on the green near the gazebo area where a body was found. "It appears to be a homicide" but the...
ENFIELD, CT
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Victim in critical condition after hit-and-run

(WJAR) — Providence police are searching for a gray Audi in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one person in critical condition. The accident happened on Allen Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said the car might also have tinted windows. No further information was available.
ABC6.com

1 taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence late Wednesday night. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Interstate 95 north near exit 23. Rhode Island State Police said one person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Video shows firefighters rescuing boys trapped in burning home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new video submitted to ABC 6 News shows firefighters rescuing two boys who were trapped inside of a burning home in Pawtucket, as flames burst out of the windows Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 9 a.m. on Ballston Avenue. A witness told...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Eyewitness News

State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
LEBANON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy